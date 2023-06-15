In his lowest approval rating in at least five years, about 85% of Toyota's shareholders voted to re-elect chair Akio Toyoda to the carmaker's board of directors at an AGM, the company said on Thursday.
Support for Toyoda, grandson of the founder of the world's top-selling carmaker, fell from 96% the previous year, when he was president and CEO.
The lower support probably pointed to some investors' worry about governance at the carmaker rather than strategy, as its profitability and share price have risen, said Koji Endo, head of the equity research department at SBI Securities.
"From the viewpoint of Japanese, there isn't any particular problem with governance," he said. "From the perspective of some US and European institutional investors, there's a lack of clarity and transparency."
Some influential US funds, including top public pension CalPERS, came out against the re-election of Toyoda ahead of Wednesday's meeting.
Toyota has said Toyoda was renominated as he would push its transformation into a company that provides a range of mobility services.
A day before the shareholder meeting, it unveiled a sweeping plan to introduce solid-state batteries and other technologies to improve the driving range and cut costs of future electric vehicles.
About 15% of shareholders backed a resolution that would have compelled the automaker to make greater disclosure of its climate change lobbying activities, but it fell short of the two-thirds majority required to pass.
Toyota's board recommended shareholders vote against it.
Danish pension fund AkademikerPension and two other European asset managers, which submitted the resolution, were glad for the support it received, they said.
"We will continue to engage actively and support Toyota," they added.
About 85% of Toyota shareholders vote to re-elect Toyoda at annual meeting
Image: David Becker/Getty Images
In his lowest approval rating in at least five years, about 85% of Toyota's shareholders voted to re-elect chair Akio Toyoda to the carmaker's board of directors at an AGM, the company said on Thursday.
Support for Toyoda, grandson of the founder of the world's top-selling carmaker, fell from 96% the previous year, when he was president and CEO.
The lower support probably pointed to some investors' worry about governance at the carmaker rather than strategy, as its profitability and share price have risen, said Koji Endo, head of the equity research department at SBI Securities.
"From the viewpoint of Japanese, there isn't any particular problem with governance," he said. "From the perspective of some US and European institutional investors, there's a lack of clarity and transparency."
Some influential US funds, including top public pension CalPERS, came out against the re-election of Toyoda ahead of Wednesday's meeting.
Toyota has said Toyoda was renominated as he would push its transformation into a company that provides a range of mobility services.
A day before the shareholder meeting, it unveiled a sweeping plan to introduce solid-state batteries and other technologies to improve the driving range and cut costs of future electric vehicles.
About 15% of shareholders backed a resolution that would have compelled the automaker to make greater disclosure of its climate change lobbying activities, but it fell short of the two-thirds majority required to pass.
Toyota's board recommended shareholders vote against it.
Danish pension fund AkademikerPension and two other European asset managers, which submitted the resolution, were glad for the support it received, they said.
"We will continue to engage actively and support Toyota," they added.
READ MORE:
Toyota sees way for future EVs to drive like the legendary Lexus LFA
Macron to meet Elon Musk in Paris on Friday to discuss batteries
Graphene is the solution to toxic tyre chemical 6PPD, says Carbon Rivers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos