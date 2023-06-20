news

Suzuki planning to make 'flying cars' with SkyDrive

20 June 2023 - 08:59 By Reuters
Japanese carmaker Suzuki said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with SkyDrive to make "flying cars".
Image: ©bwylezich/123RF.COM

The companies will use a Suzuki Group factory in central Japan to make electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and aim to begin production by around spring next year, Suzuki said.

SkyDrive will establish a wholly-owned subsidiary to make the aircraft and Suzuki will help with preparations for the manufacturing, including securing talent, the carmaker said.

Headquartered in the city of Toyota in central Japan, SkyDrive has trading house Itochu, tech firm NEC and a unit of energy company Eneos among its main shareholders.

The two companies signed a deal in March last year to team up in research, development and marketing of flying cars.

