WATCH | Koenigsegg Regera smashes 0-400km/h-0 world record

The Koenigsegg Regera has set a new world record for production cars, accelerating from 0-400km/h and coming to a stop again in just 28.81 seconds.
The Swedish supercar beat the previous record of 29.9 seconds recently set by the electric Rimac Nevera from Croatia.
In setting the record, the Regera accelerated from rest to 400km/h in 20.68 seconds and braked from 400km/h to zero in 8.13 seconds.
The Regera has been discontinued, but Koenigsegg brought it “out of retirement” to reclaim a record that had until recently been the domain of the Swedish firm. Only 80 units of the Regera were produced, most of which were sold upon unveiling in 2015.
Koenigsegg achieved a record 36.4-second 0-400km/h-0 time in 2017 with the Agera RS, and then broke that record in 2019 with the Regera, which achieved 31.49 seconds.
The firm said the Regera was faster this time about due to being fitted with new Michelin Cup 2 R semi-slick tyres and a smoother track compared to previous record runs.
The Regera hybrid is powered by a 5.0l twin-turbo V8 engine and three electric motors, which deliver an astonishing output of 1,119kW. The power is sent to the rear wheels through the Koenigsegg Direct Drive (KDD) system, which uses a hydraulic coupling and a single-speed reduction gear in place of a conventional transmission.
The Agera has been succeeded by the Jesko, a supercar powered by a twin-turbo 5.0l V8, but no hybrid system. The high-speed Absolut variant of the Jesko is said to have a top speed in excess of 480km/h, but the company has not yet verified this in a test.
