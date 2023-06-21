news

China unveils $72bn tax break for green cars to spur demand

21 June 2023 - 08:11 By Reuters
The government heavily promoted NEVs in recent years to curb air pollution, through incentives that supported the rise of local players such as Li Auto, NIO and BYD.
The government heavily promoted NEVs in recent years to curb air pollution, through incentives that supported the rise of local players such as Li Auto, NIO and BYD.
Image: Richard Bord/Getty Images

China unveiled on Wednesday a 520 billion yuan (R1.3-trillion) package to boost sales of electric vehicles (EVs) and other green cars over the next four years to prop up softening car demand, sending shares of automakers sharply higher.

The package, widely expected after an earlier government pledge to promote the industry, comes as softening sales in the world's biggest car market has raised concern over economic growth which is losing momentum after a brisk start to the year.

New energy vehicles (NEVs) purchased in 2024 and 2025 will be exempted from purchase tax amounting to as much as 30,000 yuan per vehicle, with the exemption halving for purchases made in 2026 and 2027, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The total tax breaks will amount to 520 billion yuan, vice minister of finance Xu Hongcai said at a press conference.

The move is an extension of the current policy under which NEVs — which include all-battery electric vehicles (EVs), plug-in petrol-electric hybrids and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles — are exempt from purchase tax until the end of 2023.

“The extension by another four years beat market expectations,” said Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association, adding the costly extension of the exemption suggests additional stimulus measures were unlikely.

Chinese auto shares rallied after the announcement, with EV makers NIO and Xpeng rising 6.1% and 5.5% respectively, versus a 2.4% drop in Hong Kong's benchmark index. Li Auto also surged 3.5%.

The announcement follows a June 2 cabinet meeting during which authorities said they would extend and optimise the tax exemption and study policies to promote NEV development.

The incentives put NEVs, a mainstay of big-ticket spending, on the front burner of a broad-based push to rekindle growth in the world's second-largest economy.

The government heavily promoted NEVs in recent years to curb air pollution, through incentives that supported the rise of local players such as Li Auto, NIO and BYD.

NEV sales suffered a hit earlier this year after the government ended a more than decade-long subsidy for EV purchases, but bounced back after automakers including Tesla cut prices to defend market share and after the previous extension of the purchase tax exemption.

Wednesday's announcement is the fourth extension. The tax break was announced in 2014 and extended in 2017, 2020 and 2022.

“This will aid China's EV growth,” said Susan Zou, vice-president at researcher Rystad Energy, anticipating EVs sales would grow 30% in 2024, accelerating from 15% estimated this year.

NEV sales rose 10.5% in May from a month earlier, showed data from the China Passenger Car Association. They jumped 60.9% from a year earlier when Covid-19 curbs still roiled auto production and sales.

This month, the commerce ministry announced a nationwide campaign to promote automobile purchases in a major push to shore up demand in the world's largest auto market.

Carlos Ghosn sues Nissan for $1bn in damages over ouster

Carlos Ghosn, the former head of Nissan, has sued the Japanese carmaker and connected individuals for ousting him in 2018 and arranging his arrest, ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Hyundai to consider joining Tesla's charging standard alliance

Hyundai will consider making its vehicles more readily compatible with the charging standard Tesla is pushing for in North America, the South Korean ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Europe is in danger of losing the EV battery race

Europe is in danger of losing the race to become a global battery powerhouse as access to raw materials remains a major roadblock along with rising ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Drag Race: Ford Raptor vs Volkswagen Golf R Features
  2. REVIEW | VW T-Roc 2.0 TSI R-Line offers plenty of style but at a price Reviews
  3. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews
  4. Printer back online after driving licence backlog grows to 350,000 cards news
  5. Renault lifts the lid on new Rafale flagship SUV New Models

Latest Videos

Angry Diepsloot residents block roads in protest to crime
'Let's bring this war to an end': Ramaphosa on Ukraine-Russia conflict