VW maps out profit push with brands getting more autonomy

Volkswagen’s boss has handed the company the tall order of raising returns while making the switch to electric cars that are still less profitable than their combustion-engine siblings.

By 2030, VW seeks to lift its group margin to 9% to 11%, compared with last year’s 8.1%. Much of the success of this push will hinge on fixing the VW brand that has only made limited progress in improving returns with margins still trailing competitors such as Stellantis.

To get there, Europe’s biggest carmaker will hand more decision-making power to its mass-market and luxury brand groups, allowing them to set their own cost savings and efficiency goals. The bet is that, on their own, the likes of Audi, VW and Skoda will be more nimble in tackling bloated structures that have long slowed the car-making behemoth’s bid to catch up to EV leaders Tesla and China’s BYD.

“We are facing new entrants who are aggressively pushing into international markets,” CEO Oliver Blume said on Wednesday during an investor briefing at Germany’s Hockenheimring racing circuit. “That’s why we also need to change at rapid speed.”

The stakes are high. VW, while still delivering strong profits driven by its Porsche and Audi brands, has lost its sales lead in China after more than two decades. Software snafus have irked customers and delayed profit-driving models like the electric Porsche Macan and Cayenne.

VW’s mass-market and luxury vehicle groups will implement their own programs to increase margins with a broader EV line-up and a range of cost cuts led by factory and labour efficiencies. The group is still targeting annual sales growth of 5% to 7% on average until 2027.