Germany vs Japan showdown set to shine at Classic Car Show

23 June 2023 - 14:16 By Motor News Reporter
A huge variety of customised German and Japanese machinery will be on show in Nasrec's Hall 5 on July 9.
The 10th rendition of the popular Germany vs Japan car show is set to take place at the Nasrec Expo Centre, south of Johannesburg, on July 9, alongside the Classic Car Show.

In a day that promises sights of some of the best customised cars in the country, organiser Dawood Hoosein says more than 1,000 German and Japanese cars are expected at this year’s event. The show is organised by the SouthSide Crew car club.

The show began about a decade ago as an addition to the Classic Car Show, which caters to more traditional vehicles. Such was the interest in latter-day VW Golfs and Polos, BMWs, Honda Civics, Toyota Conquest RSis, Nissan Sentras and the like that the Germany vs Japan segment has drawn huge numbers of younger enthusiasts to the Classic Car Day each year.

This year the event will feature a number of components, including a show and hot-ride section, and a Limbo competition, where the winner will be the car with the lowest overall ride height driven under a measuring beam using its own power.

Showgoers can look forward to getting up close and personal with amazing creations such as this custom Toyota GT86.
Another new component will be a Dyno competition. There will be prizes for the most powerful front- and rear-wheel-drive cars, measured on site on the dyno. There will be category winners including best German modified, best Japanese modified and best OEM (original) versions. Other categories will include best-lowered suspension systems, best wheels and best bakkie.

Show within a show

The traditional classic cars will again enter Nasrec at Gate 6 on the southeast side of the venue.

The German vs Japan cars will enter at Gates 1, 2 and 5. Spectators enter through Gates 3 and 4, and parking is available for R30. Spectators interested in the classic and modified cars will have access to both shows and gate tickets are R100 for adults and R30 for children under 12. Bookings through Computicket cost R80 for adults and R20 for children. 

Entertainment on offer at both shows includes kiddies' play areas, a flea market, helicopter rides and drifting at the Nasrec skid pan. The Classic Car and German vs Japan shows are open from 8am to 4pm.

More information can be found on www.classiccarshow.co.za

