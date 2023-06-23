Quality of new vehicles sold in the US is declining as factors such as growing use of technology and lower build quality of certain parts are making the models more “problematic”, according to automotive consultant JD Power.
Build quality of certain parts such as audio systems and cup holders have resulted in quality issues, the report said, which collected data from 93,380 purchasers and lessees of 2023 model year vehicles.
Carmakers have been leaning on software and technology as they rush to roll out innovative models amid easing supply constraints and labour shortages.
Problems per 100 vehicles (PP100) rose 30 PP100 during the past two years, the report said. A lower score reflects higher vehicle quality.
Quality ratings of Tesla, which is not officially ranked among other brands in the study as it did not meet ranking criteria, increased by 31 PP100 year-on-year to 257 PP100 in 2023.
Electronic touchpoint designed door handles offered on new vehicles have also become an issue, with seven of the 10 most problematic models in battery electric vehicles, the report said.
The wide range of quality problems in the automotive industry is “a phenomenon not seen in the 37-year history of the Initial Quality Study”, said JD Power's senior director of car benchmarking Frank Hanley.
“Today's new vehicles are more complex — offering new and exciting technology — but not always satisfying owners,” Hanley added.
Dodge ranked the highest in initial quality, while Chrysler and Volvo were jointly ranked lowest, according to JD Power.
The study, carried out from February to May, is based on 223 questions divided into nine vehicle categories.
JD Power study shows quality of new vehicles is getting worse
Image: Supplied
Quality of new vehicles sold in the US is declining as factors such as growing use of technology and lower build quality of certain parts are making the models more “problematic”, according to automotive consultant JD Power.
Build quality of certain parts such as audio systems and cup holders have resulted in quality issues, the report said, which collected data from 93,380 purchasers and lessees of 2023 model year vehicles.
Carmakers have been leaning on software and technology as they rush to roll out innovative models amid easing supply constraints and labour shortages.
Problems per 100 vehicles (PP100) rose 30 PP100 during the past two years, the report said. A lower score reflects higher vehicle quality.
Quality ratings of Tesla, which is not officially ranked among other brands in the study as it did not meet ranking criteria, increased by 31 PP100 year-on-year to 257 PP100 in 2023.
Electronic touchpoint designed door handles offered on new vehicles have also become an issue, with seven of the 10 most problematic models in battery electric vehicles, the report said.
The wide range of quality problems in the automotive industry is “a phenomenon not seen in the 37-year history of the Initial Quality Study”, said JD Power's senior director of car benchmarking Frank Hanley.
“Today's new vehicles are more complex — offering new and exciting technology — but not always satisfying owners,” Hanley added.
Dodge ranked the highest in initial quality, while Chrysler and Volvo were jointly ranked lowest, according to JD Power.
The study, carried out from February to May, is based on 223 questions divided into nine vehicle categories.
MORE:
VW maps out profit push with brands getting more autonomy
Why lithium iron phosphate could be the key to unlocking cheaper EVs
Carmakers race to secure non-Chinese graphite for EVs as shortages loom
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos