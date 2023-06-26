news

Shell's latest fuel promises to add an extra 15km to your tank

26 June 2023 - 13:26 By Motor News Reporter
The new fuel is flowing through Shell forecourts nationally.
The new fuel is flowing through Shell forecourts nationally.
Image: ©bwylezich/123RF.COM

Oil and gas company Shell has introduced a new fuel in SA that claims to increase driving range by 2% on average, or add 15km to your tank.

Known as Shell FuelSave, and available in 93 ULP, LRP and 95 Octane petrol and as a diesel variant, it has a new engine deposit-targeting additive claimed to save fuel consumption. The additive is also said to remove up to 65% of harmful residue build-up, resulting in engines running more efficiently.

The formulation is said to work on all types of engines, on the older direct fuel injection technologies and newer motors with turbocharging. 

Asked if the fuels have been tested to SA OEM standards in lieu of warranties, senior corporate relations adviser at Shell SA Pam Ntaka said the fuels comply with the legally applicable SA fuel standard.

The new fuel’s efficacy was tested through a drive around Gauteng roads, with vehicles using regular grade fuel and others using the new Shell FuelSave. The results are listed in the graphic above.

