news

Aston Martin aims to hit adjusted profit, revenue targets by 2024-25

27 June 2023 - 08:25 By Reuters
Aston Martin is set to drop official targets for sales when it sets out mid-term targets on Tuesday, and will focus instead on cash flow, margin improvements and revenue targets, according to the newspaper.
Aston Martin is set to drop official targets for sales when it sets out mid-term targets on Tuesday, and will focus instead on cash flow, margin improvements and revenue targets, according to the newspaper.
Image: Supplied

Aston Martin Lagonda has forecast it would hit targets of £500m (R11.8bn) in adjusted profit and £2bn (R47.3bn) in revenue by 2024-2025, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The luxury carmaker, which had the capacity to sell 10,000-15,000 models a year, will likely sell “maybe 17 (thousand) at its peak in years to come,” FT quoted Aston Martin executive chairman and top shareholder Lawrence Stroll as saying.

Aston Martin is set to drop official targets for sales when it sets out midterm targets on Tuesday, and will focus instead on cash flow, margin improvements and revenue targets, according to the newspaper.

Stroll's forecast comes as the British company on Monday reached a deal that will give US electric vehicle maker Lucid Group a 3.7% stake in return for access to its “high performance” technology.

In March, Aston Martin said that it expects profitability to improve this year and to turn free cash flow positive in the second half as it begins deliveries of its next-generation sports cars in the third quarter, forecasting wholesale volumes of about 7,000 units for 2023.

The carmaker, without commenting on the FT report, said it would update investors on performance against its targets at the company's capital markets day on Tuesday.

Aston Martin partners with Lucid for high-tech help

British luxury carmaker Aston Martin has reached a deal that will give US electric vehicle maker Lucid Group a 3.7% stake in the company in return ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

German court rules carmakers owe compensation for emissions cheating devices

Carmakers must pay compensation for diesel vehicles fitted with illegal emissions controlling devices, Germany's highest federal court ruled on ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Shell's latest fuel promises to add an extra 15km to your tank

Oil and gas company Shell has introduced a new fuel in South Africa that claims to increase driving range by 2% on average, or add 15km to your tank.
Motoring
20 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Bezzecchi pips Bagnaia to win Assen TT sprint Motorsport
  2. Zakes Bantwini joins Mercedes-Benz 'Friend of the Brand' programme news
  3. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  4. REVIEW | Why the new Toyota Urban Cruiser is set to be a top seller Reviews
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the 2023 Toyota Vitz New Models

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
‘Illegal immigrants have been a ticking time bomb for the country’, says Mbalula