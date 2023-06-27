Fiat is pulling the plug on grey cars

Fiat announced this week it will stop producing grey-coloured cars. This includes the firm’s newest model, the electric Fiat 600e, which will be presented on July 4.
Despite grey being one of the most popular colours for cars globally, the Italian carmaker said the decision was made to enhance the importance of colours in life, reaffirming the brand’s Dolce Vita value, translated as “a life of heedless pleasure and luxury”.
“We broke the rules. We decided to stop the production of Fiat grey cars. This is challenging and disruptive and it is aimed to further reinforcing Fiat’s leadership as the brand of joy, colours, and optimism,” said Fiat CEO Olivier Francois.
The current Fiat range — the new 500, and hybrid and 500X derivatives, the Panda and Tipo — are available in different shades of colours with zesty names: Gelato white, Sicilia orange, Paprika orange, Passione red, Blu Dipinto di Blu, Italia blue, Venezia blue, Rugiada green, Foresta green, Rose gold and Cinema black.
