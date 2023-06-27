news

Fiat is pulling the plug on grey cars

27 June 2023 - 09:51 By Motor News Reporter
Fiat catalogues will no longer have the colour grey as an option. Picture: SUPPLIED
Fiat catalogues will no longer have the colour grey as an option. Picture: SUPPLIED

Fiat announced this week it will stop producing grey-coloured cars. This includes the firm’s newest model, the electric Fiat 600e, which will be presented on July 4. 

Despite grey being one of the most popular colours for cars globally, the Italian carmaker said the decision was made to enhance the importance of colours in life, reaffirming the brand’s Dolce Vita value, translated as “a life of heedless pleasure and luxury”.

“We broke the rules. We decided to stop the production of Fiat grey cars. This is challenging and disruptive and it is aimed to further reinforcing Fiat’s leadership as the brand of joy, colours, and optimism,” said Fiat CEO Olivier Francois.

The current Fiat range — the new 500, and hybrid and 500X derivatives, the Panda and Tipo — are available in different shades of colours with zesty names: Gelato white, Sicilia orange, Paprika orange, Passione red, Blu Dipinto di Blu, Italia blue, Venezia blue, Rugiada green, Foresta green, Rose gold and Cinema black.

MORE

WATCH | Toyota GR86 VS Corolla Liftback TRD

The all-new Toyota GR86 meets one of its illustrious forebears with a unique South African motorsport pedigree – the legendary Corolla Liftback TRD. ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Shell's latest fuel promises to add an extra 15km to your tank

Oil and gas company Shell has introduced a new fuel in South Africa that claims to increase driving range by 2% on average, or add 15km to your tank.
Motoring
22 hours ago

A second life for EV batteries? Depends how long the first is

Global carmakers have touted plans to re-use electric vehicle batteries when they lose power, but competition for battery packs and cell materials, ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bezzecchi pips Bagnaia to win Assen TT sprint Motorsport
  2. Zakes Bantwini joins Mercedes-Benz 'Friend of the Brand' programme news
  3. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  4. REVIEW | Why the new Toyota Urban Cruiser is set to be a top seller Reviews
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the 2023 Toyota Vitz New Models

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
‘Illegal immigrants have been a ticking time bomb for the country’, says Mbalula