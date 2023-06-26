Ford plans to fire hundreds of salaried workers, primarily engineers, in the US this week to boost profit and lower costs amid a $50bn (roughly R926.1bn) shift to electric vehicles, according to people familiar with the matter.
The carmaker is cutting engineers in all three areas of its business, EVs, traditional internal combustion-engine models and commercial vehicles, said TR Reid, a company spokesperson. The workers will be informed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“We’re not cost competitive,” Reid said in an interview.
“We have specific priorities and ambitions that have implications for skills, assignments and staffing needs. These changes are consistent with that. They’ll make us cost effective.”
Ford didn’t say how many workers it is cutting, but people familiar with the actions, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters, said it was in the hundreds.
CEO Jim Farley said earlier this year Ford needed 25% more engineers to produce its models than rivals and that is costing the company billions in profit.
The company has said it will lose $3bn (R55.6bn) in 2023 on its nascent EV business, but Farley pledged that battery powered models would generate an 8% return, before interest and taxes, by the end of 2026. He has a plan to build two million EVs a year by then, up from about 130,000 last year.
Last week, Ford and its South Korean battery partner SK On received a $9.2bn (R170.4bn) loan from the US department of energy for the construction of three battery plants in Kentucky and Tennessee. The United Auto Workers union, which represents Ford’s hourly employees, blasted the loan as a “massive” government handout.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Ford to cut hundreds of salaried workers to lower costs
Image: Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Ford plans to fire hundreds of salaried workers, primarily engineers, in the US this week to boost profit and lower costs amid a $50bn (roughly R926.1bn) shift to electric vehicles, according to people familiar with the matter.
The carmaker is cutting engineers in all three areas of its business, EVs, traditional internal combustion-engine models and commercial vehicles, said TR Reid, a company spokesperson. The workers will be informed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“We’re not cost competitive,” Reid said in an interview.
“We have specific priorities and ambitions that have implications for skills, assignments and staffing needs. These changes are consistent with that. They’ll make us cost effective.”
Ford didn’t say how many workers it is cutting, but people familiar with the actions, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters, said it was in the hundreds.
CEO Jim Farley said earlier this year Ford needed 25% more engineers to produce its models than rivals and that is costing the company billions in profit.
The company has said it will lose $3bn (R55.6bn) in 2023 on its nascent EV business, but Farley pledged that battery powered models would generate an 8% return, before interest and taxes, by the end of 2026. He has a plan to build two million EVs a year by then, up from about 130,000 last year.
Last week, Ford and its South Korean battery partner SK On received a $9.2bn (R170.4bn) loan from the US department of energy for the construction of three battery plants in Kentucky and Tennessee. The United Auto Workers union, which represents Ford’s hourly employees, blasted the loan as a “massive” government handout.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
READ MORE
China’s EV bubble is starting to deflate
NYC is cleared for first-in-US congestion tolls as soon as April
Aston Martin aims to hit adjusted profit, revenue targets by 2024-25
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos