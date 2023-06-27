news

Toyota drops first official details on new Hilux hybrid

27 June 2023 - 16:35 By Motoring Staff
From 2024, the Toyota Hilux range will benefit from 48-volt mild hybrid technology. Pictured is the current GR-Sport.
Image: Supplied

Toyota Australia has shed more light on the all-new Hilux hybrid set to debut in 2024. 

This more fuel efficient version of the popular Japanese pickup will pair a 2.8l turbodiesel engine with a 48-volt mild hybrid system consisting of a small electric motor-generator and lightweight battery pack. Delivering power to all four wheels via a conventional six-speed automatic transmission, Toyota claims the new Hilux hybrid will offer a 10% improvement in fuel economy compared with the standard 2.8l turbodiesel variants.

In addition to the fuel economy benefits, the use of 48-volt technology will also enable a stop/start system, improved driveability and reduced noise, vibration and harshness.

“We are striving to reduce the fuel consumption of our vehicles to help reduce ongoing costs for customers, as well as helping reduce our environmental impact, and the addition of 48-volt technology to our biggest-selling vehicle line will contribute to this,” said Toyota Australia vice-president of sales, marketing and franchise operations Sean Hanley.

“This new technology will not only improve fuel consumption, but customers will also benefit from enhanced on and off-road performance, making the Hilux even more appealing for a weekend away or longer term excursion into the outback.”

According to Toyota, 48-volt technology will in Australia be standard on all 4x4 SR5 and Rogue Double Cab models and optional for the 4x4 SR Double Cab. It will not affect performance, with the 4x4 models maintaining their 3,500kg braked towing capacity.

Further details will be provided closer to the vehicle's launch early next year.

