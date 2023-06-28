This Ford Ranger rammed up 500,000 fuss-free kilometres in four years

A Ford Ranger has proved its workhorse mettle by clocking up 500,000km in four years.
Built at Blue Oval's Silverton Plant in Pretoria and operated by RAM Couriers, this plucky 2.0l single-turbo XLT 4x4 has been subjected to a demanding work schedule without encountering any major mechanical issues.
Standard except for the fitment of an aftermarket canopy, it was equipped with a data-logging device to monitor powertrain parameters and possible fault codes across a variety of situations and road conditions.
This information was regularly monitored by Ford engineers to ensure peace of mind, understanding the customer's need to keep vehicle downtime to an absolute minimum.
“We are incredibly proud of our enduring partnership with RAM Couriers and its outstanding achievement with the Ford Ranger,” said Adriaan Mocke, vehicle integration engineer at Ford South Africa.
“This milestone signifies our commitment to engineering vehicles that can handle the most demanding conditions, while enhancing our reputation for quality, reliability and durability. It's a testament to the quality of our products and the trust our customers place in us.”
“This Ranger has not only risen to every challenge it has encountered, but it has become a favourite among our large fleet,” says Sampie Bosman, fleet manager at RAM.
“With the vehicle often required to travel distances of up to 10,000kms a week, we predicted that the 500,000km milestone would be feasible in a short space of time and we shared Ford’s enthusiasm and pride in achieving this goal.
“Its resilience in various terrains, weather conditions and on extensive road trips, while typically carrying a heavy payload, underlines its car-like comfort and overall robustness.”
The 10-speed automatic gearbox fitted on this generation Ranger not only makes these distances effortless, it also reduces fuel consumption by always keeping the vehicle in the optimal gear. The Ranger’s multifaceted role as a workhorse and leisure vehicle has helped turn every kilometre into a safe and reliable one,” said Bosman.
Image: Supplied
