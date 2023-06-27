news

Volvo plans to add Tesla charging ports, joining industry shift

28 June 2023 - 08:02 By Dana Hull
Drivers of electric Volvo vehicles will get access to 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the US, Canada and Mexico under the deal announced Tuesday.
Drivers of electric Volvo vehicles will get access to 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the US, Canada and Mexico under the deal announced Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

Volvo plans to add Tesla’s charging ports to forthcoming electric vehicles, making it the fourth — and first European — carmaker to embrace what could become the new standard in the US.

Drivers of electric Volvo vehicles will get access to 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the US, Canada and Mexico under the deal announced on Tuesday. The Swedish company said models will be equipped with Tesla’s North American Charging Standard ports beginning in 2025.

The move bolsters Tesla’s efforts to make NACS the leading charging standard in the US after Ford, General Motors and Rivian announced agreements with the Elon Musk-led company in recent weeks.

The availability and reliability of charging infrastructure is essential to broader EV adoption, and a single standard could give consumers greater confidence. Tesla’s charging network is widely seen as being more reliable than others using the Combined Charging System, or CCS.

“As part of our journey to becoming fully electric by 2030, we want to make life with an electric car as easy as possible,” Jim Rowan, CEO of Volvo, said in a statement.

“One major inhibitor to more people making the shift to electric driving — a key step in making transportation more sustainable — is access to easy and convenient charging infrastructure.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Toyota drops first official details on new Hilux hybrid

Toyota Australia has shed more light on the all-new Hilux hybrid set to debut in 2024.
Motoring
18 hours ago

How Stellantis aims to relieve 'charging anxiety' for EV customers

Stellantis launched a 'Charging & Energy' business unit on Tuesday to make it easier to keep electric vehicles on the road and cash in on an ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal

The ex-boss was fined €1.1m R22.26m), which will go to the state treasury and non-governmental organisations
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Bezzecchi pips Bagnaia to win Assen TT sprint Motorsport
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

Tornado in KZN leaves residents shocked and dismayed
Metro cop gunned down in street allegedly by SAPS officer