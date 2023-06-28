news

Zeekr opens orders for two of its models in Sweden, Netherlands

28 June 2023 - 17:00 By Reuters
Deliveries for the Zeekr 001 estate and the Zeekr X SUV (pictured) are set to begin in the autumn.
Deliveries for the Zeekr 001 estate and the Zeekr X SUV (pictured) are set to begin in the autumn.
Image: Wikimedia Commons

Zeekr, Geely's electric brand, said on Wednesday two of its all-electric luxury cars are available for pre-order in the Netherlands and Sweden, joining a growing number of Chinese EV makers launching vehicles in Europe.

Deliveries for the Zeekr 001 estate and the Zeekr X SUV are set to begin in the autumn, the company said. Pricing for the Zeekr 01 starts at €59,490 (roughly R1.2m) including taxes, while the Zeekr X starts at €44,990 (R919,735).

At a launch in Gothenburg, Spiros Fotinos, head of Zeekr's Europe business, said Sweden and the Netherlands were well advanced in sales of electric vehicles (EVs), allowing the company to learn from consumers before trying other European markets.

Zeekr hopes to launch in Denmark, Germany, France and Norway in 2024.

"Our plan is that through 2026 we will cover the majority of western Europe," he said.

"We have several other models in the pipeline that you will see over the coming years and the aim, of course, is for us to be present in important segments in the European market."

Other Chinese EV makers including BYD, Xpeng and Aiways have all launched sales in Europe, seeking to gain market share while many consumers are still new to EVs.

Europe's carmakers face a dual threat from the prospect of falling sales of their own vehicles in China, where local EV makers have been growing market share, and from rising sales of imported Chinese EVs — made by Chinese or Western carmakers.

Zeekr will open flagship stores in Stockholm and Amsterdam by the end of this year, but will pursue online sales rather than building out networks of dealers.

"There has been a lot of inherent inefficiency in the traditional distribution system, and I think everyone is trying to squeeze that inefficiency out because costs are increasing," Fotinos said.

READ MORE:

This Ford Ranger rammed up 500,000 fuss-free kilometres in four years

A Ford Ranger has proved its workhorse mettle by clocking up 500,000km in four years.
Motoring
4 hours ago

Tshwane woman wants law to regard e-hailing app drivers as employees

A Tshwane woman who was allegedly assaulted by a Bolt driver in 2019 wants the common law to be developed by imputing liability upon e-hailing ...
News
6 hours ago

Tesla to hit record quarterly sales in China even as market share shrinks

Tesla is set to hit another record quarter with its China sales while it faces mounting pressure from local competitors such as BYD eating into its ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

China’s EV bubble is starting to deflate

The cutthroat market formally transitioned from over-crowed to moderately concentrated in the first quarter
Motoring
1 day ago

Carmakers race to secure non-Chinese graphite for EVs as shortages loom

Carmakers, including Tesla and Mercedes, are rushing to lock in graphite supply from outside dominant producer China, as demand for electric vehicle ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Mazda CX-3 Reviews
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media
Diepsloot protestors make their way to the police station