Stellantis to end gearbox production at Vienna plant, 300 jobs affected

29 June 2023 - 08:09 By Reuters
Image: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Stellantis has informed unions and local officials of its plans to end operations at its manual gearbox production site in Vienna-Aspern in Austria, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The Italian-French carmaker will now engage in discussions on how to support the 300 employees at the mechanical gearbox plant, the spokesperson added.

Demand for classical manual gearboxes is weakening due to an industry trend towards electric cars.

