Polestar plans to use Tesla’s charging port in its future electric vehicles, making it the fifth automaker to embrace what could become the new standard in the US.
Embracing Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) will get Polestar drivers access to Tesla’s Superchargers in the US and Canada under the deal announced on Thursday. The carmaker, founded by Volvo and its Chinese parent Geely, will equip models sold in the region with the NACS port from 2025.
The agreement bolsters Tesla’s efforts to make NACS the dominant plug and port in the US after Ford, General Motors, Rivian and Volvo announced agreements with the Elon Musk-led company in recent weeks.
Tesla’s charging network is widely seen as being more reliable than others that have used the Combined Charging System, or CCS.
Adapters to allow existing Polestar customers to access Tesla’s network are expected in mid-2024, the company said in a statement. Its models with NACS ports will come with CCS adapters to maintain compatibility.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Polestar joins peers in adopting Tesla standard for EV charger access
Image: Supplied
Polestar plans to use Tesla’s charging port in its future electric vehicles, making it the fifth automaker to embrace what could become the new standard in the US.
Embracing Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) will get Polestar drivers access to Tesla’s Superchargers in the US and Canada under the deal announced on Thursday. The carmaker, founded by Volvo and its Chinese parent Geely, will equip models sold in the region with the NACS port from 2025.
The agreement bolsters Tesla’s efforts to make NACS the dominant plug and port in the US after Ford, General Motors, Rivian and Volvo announced agreements with the Elon Musk-led company in recent weeks.
Tesla’s charging network is widely seen as being more reliable than others that have used the Combined Charging System, or CCS.
Adapters to allow existing Polestar customers to access Tesla’s network are expected in mid-2024, the company said in a statement. Its models with NACS ports will come with CCS adapters to maintain compatibility.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE
Nissan announces new executive committee members after COO exit
Lordstown CEO was ghosted by Foxconn unit a year before collapse
Joby's flying taxi is closer to reality with production, expanding testing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos