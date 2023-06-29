news

Polestar joins peers in adopting Tesla standard for EV charger access

30 June 2023 - 10:56 By Rafaela Lindeberg
Polestar will equip models sold in the region with the NACS port from 2025.
Image: Supplied

Polestar plans to use Tesla’s charging port in its future electric vehicles, making it the fifth automaker to embrace what could become the new standard in the US.

Embracing Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) will get Polestar drivers access to Tesla’s Superchargers in the US and Canada under the deal announced on Thursday. The carmaker, founded by Volvo and its Chinese parent Geely, will equip models sold in the region with the NACS port from 2025.

The agreement bolsters Tesla’s efforts to make NACS the dominant plug and port in the US after Ford, General Motors, Rivian and Volvo announced agreements with the Elon Musk-led company in recent weeks.

Tesla’s charging network is widely seen as being more reliable than others that have used the Combined Charging System, or CCS.

Adapters to allow existing Polestar customers to access Tesla’s network are expected in mid-2024, the company said in a statement. Its models with NACS ports will come with CCS adapters to maintain compatibility.

TimesLIVE

