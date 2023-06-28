news

Porsche flags €20bn electric, software push at first shareholders' meeting

30 June 2023 - 10:33 By Monica Raymunt
CEO Oliver Blume has been critical of problems at VW’s software unit Cariad that delayed the launch of key models, including Porsche’s electric Macan.
Porsche will spend more than €20bn (roughly R410,572,002,000) in the coming years to equip models, including its planned new Cayenne sport utility vehicle, with top-line electric and digital technology to bolster returns.

The manufacturer is shifting to battery technology while making sure margins won’t sink, CEO Oliver Blume said on Wednesday at Porsche’s first annual general meeting since going public last year. The company is targeting returns of more than 20% in the long term, compared with 18% last year.

The 911 maker remains Volkswagen’s main cash cow as efforts to improve profitability at the parent’s mass-market brands are slow to materialise. Porsche has gained some independence from the cumbersome processes of Europe’s biggest carmaker since listing and is  implementing dozens of measures — from building its own software to developing high-performance batteries — to defend returns.

“We’re taking a fresh look at everything: from the product range and pricing to the cost structure,” Blume, who also leads VW, said.

The CEO has been critical of problems at VW’s software unit Cariad that delayed the launch of key models including Porsche’s electric Macan. He has appointed Sajjad Khan, Mercedes-Benz’s former technology chief, to oversee the luxury-car maker’s software efforts and is pushing to hire more than 1,000 electrification and tech workers.

Porsche also struck a partnership with Mobileye Global on autonomous driving this year and took control of Cellforce, a venture that’s working on high-performance battery cells.

Since listing, Porsche has become Europe’s most valuable carmaker. At Wednesday’s AGM, investors warned of its heavy reliance on combustion cars. While the company’s first electric car, the Taycan, has been a success, there are no plans to add a plug to the lucrative 911.

“No other German carmaker has a more consistent sporty focus and thus an enormously high dependence on the internal combustion engine than Porsche,” Ingo Speich, head of sustainability and corporate governance at Deka Investment, said.

Climate activists staged protests outside the meeting site in Stuttgart, criticising the brand’s role in rising CO2 emissions and founder Ferdinand Porsche’s Nazi sympathies. At VW’s annual meeting in May, protesters threw cake and interrupted speeches.

