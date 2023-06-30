VW in talks with Tesla to adopt its charging standard

Volkswagen is in talks with Tesla to adopt its North American Charging Standard (NACS) technology, while the German carmaker's charging network unit Electrify America has already agreed to use the system.
The announcement comes as a slew of automakers and charging equipment makers choose Tesla's charging design on concerns of losing out on customers if they offer only the Combined Charging System (CCS) design, which is backed by carmakers like Volkswagen and Hyundai.
Ford, General Motors and ChargePoint are among the companies that have signed up for Tesla's charging design in the past few weeks.
“Volkswagen Group and its brands are evaluating the implementation of the Tesla North American Charging Standard for its North American customers,” Volkswagen said.
Electrify America, Volkswagen's EV charging network unit, has more than 850 charging stations with about 4,000 chargers in the US and Canada.
During the NACS transition, Electrify America will continue to offer the widely used CCS connector.
Tesla, meanwhile, has expanded beyond its connectors to include CCS at some of its US charging stations as President Joe Biden's administration seeks to provide billions in subsidies to expand charging networks.
Tesla's Superchargers account for about 60% of the total number of fast chargers in the US, according to the department of energy.
The companies' decisions for NACS transition have shaken up the EV charging industry, that was likely drifting towards the rival CCS connection, with the help of federal subsidies.
Separately Polestar has signed an agreement with Tesla to make available its charging network to the customers of the Swedish electric vehicle maker in the US and Canada.
Image: Heinz-Peter Bader/Getty Images
