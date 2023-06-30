New Audi CEO’s big task is cleaning up years of mistakes
03 July 2023 - 08:36 By Monica Raymunt
Audi’s new boss faces a number of pressing issues to fix the premium brand, after years of missteps left Volkswagen’s cash cow with a stale model lineup and behind in the shift to electric cars...
New Audi CEO’s big task is cleaning up years of mistakes
Audi’s new boss faces a number of pressing issues to fix the premium brand, after years of missteps left Volkswagen’s cash cow with a stale model lineup and behind in the shift to electric cars...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos