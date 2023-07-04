news

Stellantis to invest in historic Italian Mirafiori plant

04 July 2023 - 08:06 By Reuters
Image: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Carmaker Stellantis will invest up to €200m (R4.09bn)  to ensure its Italian Mirafiori site, the historic home of Fiat, remains one of its primary locations for what it is calling its “green campus” programme.

Mirafiori, which is in Turin, will rank alongside Poissy in France and Russelsheim in Germany as part of a plan that aims at transforming Stellantis' top facilities into new carbon neutral bases for the group's design, R&D and central functions.

“We are rethinking our iconic buildings to better respond to our new hybrid ways of working, as a significant number of our colleagues are taking advantage of flexible remote working, while also contributing to the company's carbon footprint reduction,” said Xavier Chéreau, Stellantis' chief human resources & transformation officer.

The Mirafiori project will be completed by 2025. It will host at least 10,000 Stellantis workers, unions said in a statement after meeting Chéreau in Turin.

Around 60% of those workers will be engineers, Chereau said according to a Stellantis spokesperson

The overall investment was hard to quantify but it could total up to €200m, Chéreau added, after Stellantis said earlier in a statement it would make a “triple-digit” million euro investment.

Gianluca Ficco of UILM metalworkers' union said Monday's announcement was tangible evidence of Stellantis' commitment to invest in Italy and press ahead with energy transition.

Stellantis last year announced it was investing in Mirafiori to increase production of electrified dual-clutch transmissions (eDCT) and to make the plant the group's main hub for its so called 'circular economy' business, focusing on reconditioning and dismantling of vehicles and reusing components.

