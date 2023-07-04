BYD chooses Brazil for its first EV hub outside Asia

BYD will invest 3-billion reais (R11.6bn) in Brazil to build its first electric-car plant outside Asia as the Chinese giant seeks to extend its geographical reach amid a global surge in sales.

The fully-electric and plug-in hybrid maker — which rivals Tesla as the world’s largest producer of EVs — plans to build a production complex in the northeastern state of Bahia, according to a statement on Tuesday. The facility will include hybrid and electric car production, a unit focused on chassis for electric buses and trucks, and one to process lithium and iron phosphate for the international market. Operations are expected to start by 2024.

The site will be BYD’s first outside Asia, where the company also plans to invest in Thailand and Vietnam.

The decision follows efforts by Brazil’s government to deepen ties between Latin America’s largest economy and China, and to woo top companies to invest in the country. This efforts will accelerate investments, particularly in sustainable projects, and help boost growth, Stella Li, BYD global vice-president, said.

“This is a country we trust and this is a government we trust,” Li said in an interview in Sao Paulo. “I see a China-Brazil win-win position to build up a top level, very friendly relationship. And this is making a huge difference.”

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited Xi Jinping in April and signed 15 agreements worth about 50-billion reais (R192.9bn) in Chinese investment pledges. Brazil’s leftist president has been courting Chinese companies to build new plants in the country to create jobs and deliver on his prosperity pledge.

The BYD factory will have an initial annual capacity of 150,000 units, with the potential to reach 300,000 units. It will be the second facility dedicated exclusively to electric and hybrid cars in Brazil. Two years ago, Great Wall Motors agreed to buy a Daimler factory in Sao Paulo, pledging investments of 10-billion reais (R38.6bn) by 2032.