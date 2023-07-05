A Mahindra Scorpio-N has set a new Guinness World Record for the “fastest crossing of the Simpson Desert by a production vehicle”.
This was accomplished shortly after the vehicle's recent launch in Australia, which presented the SUV’s capabilities and reliability as the team navigated their way through the challenging terrain of the Simpson Desert at record-breaking speed.
The rugged Scorpio-N showed outstanding performance throughout the expedition, conquering 1,100 sand dunes and enduring peak outside temperatures of 50°C within 13 hours.
The Indian-built SUV was co-driven by Gene Corbett and Ben Robinson, who, with a team of photographers and videographers, documented the epic 385km adventure. Their journey was verified by officials from Guinness World Records.
“This globally recognised achievement not only demonstrates the exceptional engineering and performance capabilities of the Scorpio-N, but it also honours the hard work, dedication and inventive spirit of our skilled engineers,” said R Velusamy, president of automotive technology and product development at Mahindra.
“True to our 'built for adventure' ethos, our engineers have played an instrumental role in defining the Scorpio brand over the years while seamlessly integrating advanced technology to exceed customer expectations.
“Our primary goal is, and will always be, to continue crafting superior, adventure-driven authentic experiences that Scorpio enthusiasts worldwide have come to love and look forward to.”
Mahindra Scorpio-N becomes fastest production vehicle to cross Australia's Simpson Desert
Image: Supplied
