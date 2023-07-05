news

Lamborghini buyers race to own carmaker’s first plugged model

06 July 2023 - 16:34 By Wilfried Eckl-Dorna
Being a plug-in hybrid the Revuelto features an electric drive mode giving it a zero-emissions driving range of about 10km.
Image: Supplied

Lamborghini drivers are just as keen on owning a sports car with a plug as they are for a combustion-only vehicle. 

The 745kW Revuelto has sold out until the end of 2025, CEO Stephan Winkelmann said in an interview as the Volkswagen unit embarks on replacing conventional combustion engines. 

The V12 coupé, able to drive 10km on battery power, will replace the track-focused Aventador with deliveries starting at the end of this year. As with Lamborghini’s earlier $3m-plus (R57m-plus) Sián, the hybrid technology is about maximising power and performance rather than driving far without using fuel. 

By the end of 2025, Lamborghini will only sell cars with hybrid powertrains, halving CO2 emissions compared with the current line-up. Sports car makers such as Ferrari are treading carefully on how they tackle the electric vehicle transition after building their line-ups around top-level combustion engine technology.

It will take Lamborghini until 2028 to introduce its first fully electric model, while Ferrari is targeting 2025, years later than more conventional carmakers. Germany successfully challenged the EU's planned combustion engine ban from 2035 and pushed to allow synthetic fuels to protect the likes of Porsche and Lamborghini.

While the Revuelto is in demand, orders for the last conventionally powered models are strong, Winkelmann said. The carmaker is sold out for two years across its entire line-up. 

In the first six months of 2023, sales rose 5% to 5,341 cars. For the full-year, the sports car maker is targeting returns of at least 25%, after a record 36% during the first three months of the year. 

After earmarking €1.8bn (R38bn) for the shift to plug-in hybrids, Lamborghini may hike investments with the introduction of its first battery-only model, Winkelmann said. The car will be a four-seater suitable for everyday use, he added. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

