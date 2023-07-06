news

Stellantis unveils new platform underpinning move to EVs

06 July 2023 - 08:19 By Reuters
Stellantis has plans to move all its future products onto four new BEV platforms, STLA Small, Medium, Large and Frame, starting with STLA Medium (pictured) from Europe this year.
Stellantis has plans to move all its future products onto four new BEV platforms, STLA Small, Medium, Large and Frame, starting with STLA Medium (pictured) from Europe this year.
Image: Supplied

Stellantis on Wednesday unveiled its new 'STLA Medium' vehicle platform, the first of four new electric-centric bases that will underpin all future models made by the world's fourth largest carmaker by sales.

Stellantis, formed at the beginning of 2021 through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA, sold around six million vehicles last year.

It has plans to move all its future products onto four new BEV platforms, STLA Small, Medium, Large and Frame, starting with STLA Medium from Europe this year.

“STLA Medium is intended to be manufactured in many countries: France, Italy, Germany and then in North America in different locations,” CEO Carlos Tavares said, adding further locations could added at later stage.

The group said on Wednesday all its new platforms were designed with provisions for future battery chemistries, including nickel- and cobalt-free and solid-state batteries.

“This enables Stellantis brands to tailor vehicle capabilities for the ideal balance of cost and performance,” it said.

The STLA Medium platform will support several propulsion configurations; in full electric configuration it will feature a standard range of over 500km, which can be raised to up to 700km with a 'performance pack'.

Battery charge from 20% to 80% will take 27 minutes, Stellantis said.

“BEV is the focus of the design of this platform,” Tavares said.

Stellantis said it currently offered 26 models in the market segments which will be served by the STLA Medium platform.

Aimed at the mid-sized cars, the STLA Medium platform will be the base for up to two million Stellantis vehicles a year, built in several plants across the world, the Italian-French group said in a statement.

Stellantis, whose brands also include Jeep, Ram, Alfa Romeo, Citroën and Opel, has plans for 100% of its European passenger car sales and 50% of its US passenger car and light-duty truck sales to be battery EVs by 2030.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

2023 Suzuki Safari Town Festival is raring to go

Suzuki South Africa confirmed on Wednesday that all arrangements are in place for its upcoming Suzuki Safari Town Festival and Jimny Gathering. Both ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Mahindra Scorpio-N becomes fastest production vehicle to cross Australia's Simpson Desert

A Mahindra Scorpio-N has set a new Guinness World Record for the “fastest crossing of the Simpson Desert by a production vehicle”.
Motoring
1 day ago

These were SA’s 30 best-selling new cars in June

South Africa’s new-vehicle sales confounded economic headwinds to record double-digit growth in June, despite high interest rates and inflation.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. South Africa is not on 2024 F1 calendar Motorsport
  2. Marquez lists team motorhome on Airbnb Motorsport
  3. Toyota to suspend packaging line after cyberattack on Japan port news
  4. Tesla and Chinese rivals signal truce after brutal EV price war news
  5. Everything you need to know about the new updated VW T-Cross New Models

Latest Videos

Toxic gas leak in South Africa has killed 16 people, including 3 children
WATCH: Brave US deputy rescues woman trapped in burning car