news

Tesla tests the limits of Musk’s minimal model strategy

06 July 2023 - 08:50 By Dana Hull
Tesla has said it will start making the Cybertruck later this year, but Musk has repeatedly cautioned that production will start slowly.
Tesla has said it will start making the Cybertruck later this year, but Musk has repeatedly cautioned that production will start slowly.
Image: Tesla

There was a lot to like in Tesla’s latest quarterly numbers.

The carmaker delivered roughly 18,000 more vehicles than analysts were expecting, and over 43,000 more than in any previous quarter. It produced more than 920,500 cars in the first half, well on track to meet its forecast for about 1.8 million this year.

Now, the attention turns to the extent of the toll that prioritising growth over profitability took on margins in the second quarter. And not only that, what is Elon Musk’s plan to squeeze more sales out of the two models Tesla has relied on for 97% of its deliveries this year?

For as successful as the Model Y SUV and Model 3 sedan have been — they were the No. 1 and No. 2 highest-volume luxury vehicles globally last year, according to Bernstein — they launched three and six years ago. Tesla has cut their prices substantially, qualified for up to $7,500 (roughly R140,587) federal tax credits in the US, and offered perks like months of free fast-charging to try to clear Model 3 inventory cars as last quarter came to a close.

And yet, Tesla still made about 13,300 more of these vehicles than it sold in the last three months. It’s produced about 74,300 more than it’s delivered over the last year.

“We believe Tesla will need to further reduce pricing and/or increase promotional activity this year and/or next year, incrementally pressuring margins,” Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi wrote in a report this week.

Image: Bloomberg

The cavalry isn’t coming for Tesla’s two workhorses any time soon: Its fortunes largely rest on how much additional volume they can manage. 

Yes, Tesla has said it will start making the Cybertruck later this year, but Musk has repeatedly cautioned that production will start slowly. During the company’s annual meeting in May, he said it’s going to be difficult to make the pickup affordable because it will require new manufacturing methods.

“In the grand scheme of things, relative to the production rate of all the other cars we make, it will be small,” he said.

Until Tesla can ship lower-cost next-generation models in volume — Bernstein doesn’t expect this before 2025 — Tesla will need to find a way to keep getting more out of its two breadwinners. It’s been working on refreshed versions of the Model 3 and Y, code-named Project Highland and Project Juniper, but it’s unclear when they’ll be ready, and whether Tesla will need to schedule downtime at its plants in California, China, Germany and Texas to change over to new tooling and rework assembly lines.

Tesla’s minimalist approach to its line-up served the company well during the pandemic — having only a few models to feed with parts helped the company to navigate unprecedented supply chain disruptions. Musk now appears to be testing the limits of this strategy, and will need some combination of price cuts and product rejuvenation to meet the market’s expectations for even more growth.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE

Stellantis unveils new platform underpinning move to EVs

Stellantis on Wednesday unveiled its new 'STLA Medium' vehicle platform, the first of four new electric-centric bases that will underpin all future ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Audi to unveil EV manufacturing plans in Mexico

German carmaker Audi is this month scheduled to announce plans to begin producing electric vehicles in Mexico, according to three people with ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

2023 Suzuki Safari Town Festival is raring to go

Suzuki South Africa confirmed on Wednesday that all arrangements are in place for its upcoming Suzuki Safari Town Festival and Jimny Gathering. Both ...
Motoring
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. South Africa is not on 2024 F1 calendar Motorsport
  2. Marquez lists team motorhome on Airbnb Motorsport
  3. Toyota to suspend packaging line after cyberattack on Japan port news
  4. Tesla and Chinese rivals signal truce after brutal EV price war news
  5. Everything you need to know about the new updated VW T-Cross New Models

Latest Videos

Toxic gas leak in South Africa has killed 16 people, including 3 children
WATCH: Brave US deputy rescues woman trapped in burning car