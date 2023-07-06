Toyota plans to suspend operations at a packaging line for export-bound components on Friday after a cyberattack at Japan's biggest port triggered a system glitch and stalled work for more than two days, the carmaker said on Thursday.
The port of Nagoya in central Japan, where Toyota exports most of its cars, was hit by a ransomware attack on Tuesday morning and was unable to load and unload containers from trailers.
The port partially resumed cargo operations by Thursday afternoon, a half-day later than initially anticipated, but will not be fully functional until the evening, the Nagoya Harbor Transportation Authority said.
Toyota said it will decide whether to resume operations at the packaging plant based on the port's operational status. At this point, the automaker foresees no immediate impact on operations at its overseas vehicle plants.
Domestic production of finished cars will not be affected, the company said.
The port's computer system recovered by Thursday morning, but that was later than expected, the port authority said.
Toyota to suspend packaging line after cyberattack on Japan port
Image: Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Toyota plans to suspend operations at a packaging line for export-bound components on Friday after a cyberattack at Japan's biggest port triggered a system glitch and stalled work for more than two days, the carmaker said on Thursday.
The port of Nagoya in central Japan, where Toyota exports most of its cars, was hit by a ransomware attack on Tuesday morning and was unable to load and unload containers from trailers.
The port partially resumed cargo operations by Thursday afternoon, a half-day later than initially anticipated, but will not be fully functional until the evening, the Nagoya Harbor Transportation Authority said.
Toyota said it will decide whether to resume operations at the packaging plant based on the port's operational status. At this point, the automaker foresees no immediate impact on operations at its overseas vehicle plants.
Domestic production of finished cars will not be affected, the company said.
The port's computer system recovered by Thursday morning, but that was later than expected, the port authority said.
READ MORE:
Tesla and Chinese rivals signal truce after brutal EV price war
Stellantis unveils new platform underpinning move to EVs
Audi to unveil EV manufacturing plans in Mexico
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos