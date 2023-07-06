news

Toyota to suspend packaging line after cyberattack on Japan port

06 July 2023 - 10:50 By Reuters
Toyota said it will decide whether to resume operations at the packaging plant based on the port's operational status. At this point, the automaker foresees no immediate impact on operations at its overseas vehicle plants.
Toyota said it will decide whether to resume operations at the packaging plant based on the port's operational status. At this point, the automaker foresees no immediate impact on operations at its overseas vehicle plants.
Image: Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Toyota plans to suspend operations at a packaging line for export-bound components on Friday after a cyberattack at Japan's biggest port triggered a system glitch and stalled work for more than two days, the carmaker said on Thursday.

The port of Nagoya in central Japan, where Toyota exports most of its cars, was hit by a ransomware attack on Tuesday morning and was unable to load and unload containers from trailers.

The port partially resumed cargo operations by Thursday afternoon, a half-day later than initially anticipated, but will not be fully functional until the evening, the Nagoya Harbor Transportation Authority said.

Toyota said it will decide whether to resume operations at the packaging plant based on the port's operational status. At this point, the automaker foresees no immediate impact on operations at its overseas vehicle plants.

Domestic production of finished cars will not be affected, the company said.

The port's computer system recovered by Thursday morning, but that was later than expected, the port authority said.

READ MORE:

Tesla and Chinese rivals signal truce after brutal EV price war

Tesla and China’s top electric-vehicle makers including BYD pledged to maintain fair competition and avoid “abnormal pricing” in the world’s biggest ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Stellantis unveils new platform underpinning move to EVs

Stellantis on Wednesday unveiled its new 'STLA Medium' vehicle platform, the first of four new electric-centric bases that will underpin all future ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Audi to unveil EV manufacturing plans in Mexico

German carmaker Audi is this month scheduled to announce plans to begin producing electric vehicles in Mexico, according to three people with ...
Motoring
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. South Africa is not on 2024 F1 calendar Motorsport
  2. Marquez lists team motorhome on Airbnb Motorsport
  3. Toyota to suspend packaging line after cyberattack on Japan port news
  4. Tesla and Chinese rivals signal truce after brutal EV price war news
  5. Everything you need to know about the new updated VW T-Cross New Models

Latest Videos

Toxic gas leak in South Africa has killed 16 people, including 3 children
WATCH: Brave US deputy rescues woman trapped in burning car