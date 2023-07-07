news

Oil is hard to quit, even in Norway where EVs rule the road

07 July 2023 - 09:15 By Kari Lundgren and Stephen Treloar

At a Circle K service station outside Kongsberg, Norway, electric car charging stands outnumber petrol pumps. It’s a scene steadily being replicated all over the Nordic country, offering a glimpse of what may be in store for drivers all around the world in the years ahead. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Red Bull say they are ahead of schedule on 2026 engines Motorsport
  2. FIRST DRIVE | Lexus LX rides high on go-anywhere luxury First Drives
  3. Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in first British GP practice Motorsport
  4. Brabus 900 Rocket R takes the Porsche 911 Turbo S to a new level of fast New Models
  5. Showroom vs online shopping: which are SA's most popular new cars? Features

Latest Videos

Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS
Cosatu JHB members protest against job losses & poor economy