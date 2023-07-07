news

Tesla offers cash rebate on top models in China

07 July 2023 - 10:29 By Reuters
Since the start of the year, when it touched off a price war in China's EV market, Tesla has cut the base price of the Model 3 sedan in China by 14% and by 10% for the Model Y, pictured, its global best seller.
Since the start of the year, when it touched off a price war in China's EV market, Tesla has cut the base price of the Model 3 sedan in China by 14% and by 10% for the Model Y, pictured, its global best seller.
Image: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Tesla on Friday said it would offer new buyers of its top-selling electric vehicles in China a cash bonus equivalent to almost $500 (roughly R9,537) if they have a referral from an existing owner, deepening a price war in the world's largest market for EVs.

Tesla said it would offer new buyers of its Model Y and Model 3 vehicles a cash rebate of 3,500 yuan (roughly R9,213) if they could cite a referral from an existing owner.

Tesla also said new buyers would have free access to its Enhanced Autopilot driver-assistance system for 90 days.

Since the start of the year, when it touched off a price war in China's EV market, Tesla has cut the base price of the Model 3 sedan in China by 14% and by 10% for the Model Y, its global best seller.

Tesla announced the rebate a day after joining 15 other companies, including Chinese EV makers Nio, Li Auto and Xpeng, in a pledge organised by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers to avoid “abnormal pricing”, interpreted by some to signal a truce in a price war that had threatened industry-wide profitability.

Volkswagen's China CEO Ralf Brandstatter said in last month at an event attended by Chinese Premier Li Qiang that China's market for electric vehicles was marked by “high price discounts” and “an unhealthy competitive environment”.

Tesla announced the cash rebates on Friday on its Weibo account. It is continuing an earlier offer announced in June of 7,000 yuan rebates to buyers of its more expensive Model S and Model X vehicles in China.

A number of Tesla owners posted their referral codes online and invited others to use them on Friday, suggesting the cash rebate could be widely available for new buyers.

Tesla sold a record 247,217 China-made vehicles in the second quarter, data released earlier this week showed. That was the highest since it started delivering vehicles from its Shanghai factory in early 2020.

Tesla's sales of cars produced in Shanghai in the second quarter accounted for more than half its global deliveries.

The company's shares have climbed almost 70% since early May, as investors reacted to indications its global price cuts and US government incentives were boosting sales and bet the EV maker would be able to stabilise its profit margin over time.

While the price cuts by Tesla and rivals boosted sales earlier this year in China, those gains have started to slow in recent months, prompting local authorities to roll out more buyer incentives, including purchase tax breaks for EVs.

Earlier this week, Tesla cut prices on the Model 3 and Model Y in Japan.

MORE

Lamborghini buyers race to own carmaker’s first plugged model

Lamborghini drivers are just as keen on owning a sports car with a plug as they are for a combustion-only vehicle.
Motoring
1 day ago

Bentley celebrating 20 years of the W12 engine at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Bentley’s mighty 12-cylinder engine is nearing the end of its life as the British luxury marque prepares to go fully electric by 2030.
Motoring
1 day ago

Expanded Lexus NX range arrives in South Africa

The second-generation Lexus NX lineup has been fleshed out with new models and features. Built to take on the likes of the BMW X3, Audi Q5 and ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Red Bull say they are ahead of schedule on 2026 engines Motorsport
  2. FIRST DRIVE | Lexus LX rides high on go-anywhere luxury First Drives
  3. Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in first British GP practice Motorsport
  4. Brabus 900 Rocket R takes the Porsche 911 Turbo S to a new level of fast New Models
  5. Showroom vs online shopping: which are SA's most popular new cars? Features

Latest Videos

Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS
Cosatu JHB members protest against job losses & poor economy