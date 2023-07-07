A German court will call former Volkswagen executives as witnesses in a €9bn (roughly R184,963,436,000) investor lawsuit over the diesel emissions scandal to find out what the top brass knew about the defeat device used in diesel cars to sidestep emissions tests.
Among the 86 witnesses to be called is Martin Winterkorn, VW’s former CEO, a spokesperson for the higher regional court of Braunschweig said by phone. The witnesses come from all levels of VW’s management, she said. The judges on Friday also ordered the disclosure of documents.
A VW spokesperson said the ruling was expected, adding the carmaker continues to consider the claims unfounded.
In 2021 the tribunal gave investors a boost when it said Europe’s largest carmaker may be liable for not telling the markets about the defeat device if top management knew about it. Any investors seeking damages for losses up until July 9 2012 have to prove the management board knew about the deceit, the court ruled at the time. From that date onward, VW has to prove its executives didn’t intentionally or negligently fail to disclose the information.
Ever since the scandal broke in 2015, VW’s main line of defence has been to blame a small group of engineers it said colluded to rig the software and hid their tricks from company leadership.
Winterkorn has been charged over the scam but his trial hasn’t yet started due to health issues. Since he’s a suspect in a criminal case, he can decline to testify in court, making it unlikely he will show up in the investor suit. Other witnesses under investigation may also invoke the privileges.
Former VW executives ordered to testify in investor suit
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
