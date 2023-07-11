They are designed for comfort and fit numerous helmets and face shapes. The lithium-ion battery enables up to 10 hours of operation and BMW Motorrad supplies two sets of certified UVA/UVB lenses with the frame.
One set of lenses is 85% transparent and can be used especially for helmets with integrated sun visors. The other set has tinted lenses. For riders who wear glasses, there is an RX adapter that can be ordered online directly from the provider.
Recommended retail price: €690 (R14,202).
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
BMW smartglasses help bikers navigate with head-up display technology
Image: Supplied
The new BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide smartglasses integrate the familiar BMW head-up display technology found in its cars. They project data such as navigation, speed or selected gear directly into the rider’s field of vision in real time.
The company says this new feature bolsters rider safety and can be easily connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth and an app. The projection can be positioned and the settings selected before or while riding via the multi controller on the motorcycle handlebars.
Image: SUPPLIED
They are designed for comfort and fit numerous helmets and face shapes. The lithium-ion battery enables up to 10 hours of operation and BMW Motorrad supplies two sets of certified UVA/UVB lenses with the frame.
One set of lenses is 85% transparent and can be used especially for helmets with integrated sun visors. The other set has tinted lenses. For riders who wear glasses, there is an RX adapter that can be ordered online directly from the provider.
Recommended retail price: €690 (R14,202).
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Used-car prices fall by the most since the start of the pandemic
What's behind China's failed 'truce' in EV price war?
Former VW executives ordered to testify in investor suit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos