Tesla bull sees big sales, little profit from charging deals

Tesla may be in line for a big revenue boost from opening its fast-chargers to competitors, with a more incremental potential increase in earnings, according to a longtime bull.

Ford, General Motors and at least four other carmakers have announced plans to adopt Tesla’s formerly proprietary plug design in exchange for access to the company’s Supercharger network. Baird analyst Ben Kallo sees the deals contributing up to $15.7bn (about R292bn) to Tesla’s top line by 2030, and adding as much as 45 cents to earnings per share.

Kallo, who’s had the equivalent of a buy rating on Tesla’s stock since October 2020, estimates that Tesla’s Superchargers are operating at an 8.75% utilisation rate now. If utilisation were to remain steady through the end of the decade, he estimates non-Tesla drivers would boost revenue by $5.22bn and add just 15c to earnings per share.