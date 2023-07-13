Kia investing $200m in US plant to build electric EV9 SUV

Kia said on Wednesday it will invest more than $200m (R3.6bn) in its assembly plant in the US state of Georgia to begin production of its electric EV9 SUV next year.

The Korean automaker said the company will add about 200 jobs to build the three-row SUV alongside four other models at the West Point, Georgia, plant. It will be the first Kia electric vehicle assembled in North America and comes as carmakers are shifting away from petrol-powered vehicles.

Assembly in North America is a requirement for vehicles to be eligible for up to $7,500 (R136,130) in US consumer electric vehicle tax credits under the $430bn (R7.8-trillion)US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed in August 2022.

A rising amount of electric vehicle (EV) and battery investments have been made in Georgia.

Electric carmaker Rivian Automotive is building a $5bn (R90.8bn) plant in the state, while Hyundai and SK On said in December they will build a new battery manufacturing plant in Georgia to supply the Korean automaker's US assembly plants.

Hyundai and SK aim to begin operations in 2025 and said “stakeholders estimate it will create more than 3,500 new jobs through approximately $4-5bn (R72.6bn-R90.8bn) of investment” in Georgia's Bartow County. Hyundai separately broke ground in October on a $5.54bn (R100.7bn) EV and battery plant in Georgia's Bryan County.

SK Innovation opened a $2.6bn (R47.2bn)battery plant in Commerce, Georgia, in January 2022 that is producing batteries for the Ford F-150 EV.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said more than $22.7bn (R412.7bn) have been invested in Georgia with more than 28,400 jobs created since 2020 in the EV supply chain.