news

Kia investing $200m in US plant to build electric EV9 SUV

13 July 2023 - 08:24 By Reuters
Kia said on Wednesday it will invest more than $200m in its assembly plant in the US state of Georgia to begin production of its electric EV9 SUV next year.
Kia said on Wednesday it will invest more than $200m in its assembly plant in the US state of Georgia to begin production of its electric EV9 SUV next year.
Image: Supplied

Kia said on Wednesday it will invest more than $200m (R3.6bn) in its assembly plant in the US state of Georgia to begin production of its electric EV9 SUV next year.

The Korean automaker said the company will add about 200 jobs to build the three-row SUV alongside four other models at the West Point, Georgia, plant. It will be the first Kia electric vehicle assembled in North America and comes as carmakers are shifting away from petrol-powered vehicles.

Assembly in North America is a requirement for vehicles to be eligible for up to $7,500 (R136,130) in US consumer electric vehicle tax credits under the $430bn (R7.8-trillion)US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed in August 2022.

A rising amount of electric vehicle (EV) and battery investments have been made in Georgia.

Electric carmaker Rivian Automotive is building a $5bn (R90.8bn) plant in the state, while Hyundai and SK On said in December they will build a new battery manufacturing plant in Georgia to supply the Korean automaker's US assembly plants.

Hyundai and SK aim to begin operations in 2025 and said “stakeholders estimate it will create more than 3,500 new jobs through approximately $4-5bn (R72.6bn-R90.8bn) of investment” in Georgia's Bartow County. Hyundai separately broke ground in October on a $5.54bn (R100.7bn) EV and battery plant in Georgia's Bryan County.

SK Innovation opened a $2.6bn (R47.2bn)battery plant in Commerce, Georgia, in January 2022 that is producing batteries for the Ford F-150 EV.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said more than $22.7bn (R412.7bn) have been invested in Georgia with more than 28,400 jobs created since 2020 in the EV supply chain.

Audi in talks to buy SAIC's EV platform

Germany's Audi is in talks with SAIC to buy an electric vehicle platform from the Chinese state-owned carmaker, two people familiar with the matter ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

China's gallium curbs raise chip questions for future EV models

China's looming gallium export controls leave carmakers with a dilemma over whether they can continue to rely on a metal which had been seen as a ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Slow-selling EVs are the US motor industry's new headache

The US electric vehicle market is growing, but not fast enough during the latest quarter to prevent unsold EVs from stacking up at some automakers' ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Latest

  1. REVIEW | Is the fuel-sipping VW Tiguan TDI worth the money? Reviews
  2. Toyota may yet do a Tesla and upend EVs news
  3. Mercedes putting upgraded McLaren under the microscope Motorsport
  4. How F1's Netflix effect is filtering down to schools Motorsport
  5. VW wades into electricity trading, weighs large-scale battery storage news

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Trucks torched in KZN