news

Stellantis to build new Jeep Compass in Melfi

13 July 2023 - 13:17 By Reuters
The new model will be a development from the Compass SUV the Franco-Italian group currently produces (pictured) in Melfi, one of its main assembly sites in the country.
The new model will be a development from the Compass SUV the Franco-Italian group currently produces (pictured) in Melfi, one of its main assembly sites in the country.
Image: Supplied

Stellantis will build the new Jeep Compass, one of the carmaker's best-sellers in Europe, as the fifth model for its Melfi plant in southern Italy, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The new model will be a development from the Compass SUV the Franco-Italian group currently produces in Melfi, one of its main assembly sites in the country.

Earlier this week Stellantis announced plans to introduce future production of a fifth unspecified model in Melfi, after CEO Carlos Tavares met industry minister Adolfo Urso to discuss a possible expansion of the group's output at its Italian facilities.

After the meeting Stellantis said the cars produced in Melfi would be “high-value premium models for foreign brands, plus an Italian one”, all based on the new EV-centric STLA Medium platform, which the automaker presented last week.

The new Jeep Compass will join four other new models the carmaker had promised for Melfi but which it has not yet officially announced.

They are expected to be two models of the DS French premium brand, one of Germany's Opel and one of Italy's Lancia.

The group should officially disclose the future production line-up for Melfi at the end of this month, as part of a wider deal it is working on with Italy's government, one of the sources said.

The production of models in Melfi underpinned by the new Stellantis platform for medium-sized cars is expected to start during 2024.

Stellantis currently also builds Jeep's Renegade and Fiat's 500X models in Melfi.

The world's third largest carmaker by sales, which sold around six million vehicles last year, has plans to progressively move all its production on to just four platforms, STLA Small, Medium, Large and Frame.

READ MORE

Toyota may yet do a Tesla and upend EVs

The automaker’s claim of a breakthrough on one of the holy grails of electric vehicles — solid-state batteries — has the potential to transform the ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

VW wades into electricity trading, weighs large-scale battery storage

Volkswagen is delving into electricity trading as part of its broad rollout of battery cars, seeking to add services in energy management and tap new ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Kia investing $200m in US plant to build electric EV9 SUV

Kia said on Wednesday it will invest more than $200m in its assembly plant in the US state of Georgia to begin production of its electric EV9 SUV ...
Motoring
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Porsche announces Manthey Kit for 718 Cayman GT4 RS New Models
  2. Ineos reveals rugged new Grenadier Quartermaster pickup New Models
  3. REVIEW | Kia Sportage 1.6 CRDi GT-Plus trades feistiness for frugality Reviews
  4. Opel Grandland gets an upgrade New Models
  5. REVIEW | Is the fuel-sipping VW Tiguan TDI worth the money? Reviews

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Trucks torched in KZN