Chinese vehicle brand Great Wall Motors (GWM) is celebrating the 16th anniversary of its doing business in South Africa this month.
The company, which was founded on July 1 1990 and produced its first vehicle in 1993, established the Southern Africa subsidiary in 2007 and announced its arrival with the single and double cab bakkies we later named Steed 5.
In 2017 the company’s name was changed to Haval Motors SA to symbolise an investor change, transforming from a national distributor to a wholly owned subsidiary of GWM. The explosion of the brand into a sales success was spearheaded by product ranges, including the H-series crossovers, and later the P-Series bakkie range, Jolion and H6 crossovers in conventional and hybrid guise.
GWM celebrates 16 years of operations in South Africa
Image: Supplied
Image: SUPPLIED
Monthly sales figures from the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA show GWM has been a consistent top 10 player for the past year. GWM said it intends to increase sales with new models introduced during 2023, including the launch of the Tank brand and full-electric Ora models.
The company will celebrate this milestone with special promotions, which include being able to win family trips and more.
