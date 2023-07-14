news

GWM celebrates 16 years of operations in South Africa

14 July 2023 - 09:14 By Motor News Reporter
The Haval Jolion is among the best performing Chinese crossovers over the past year.
The Haval Jolion is among the best performing Chinese crossovers over the past year.
Image: Supplied

Chinese vehicle brand Great Wall Motors (GWM) is celebrating the 16th anniversary of its doing business in South Africa this month.

The company, which was founded on July 1 1990 and produced its first vehicle in 1993, established the Southern Africa subsidiary in 2007 and announced its arrival with the single and double cab bakkies we later named Steed 5. 

In 2017 the company’s name was changed to Haval Motors SA to symbolise an investor change, transforming from a national distributor to a wholly owned subsidiary of GWM. The explosion of the brand into a sales success was spearheaded by product ranges, including the H-series crossovers, and later the P-Series bakkie range, Jolion and H6 crossovers in conventional and hybrid guise.

The full-electric Ora Funky Cat from Chinese brand Haval is imminent in SA.
The full-electric Ora Funky Cat from Chinese brand Haval is imminent in SA.
Image: SUPPLIED

Monthly sales figures from the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA show GWM has been a consistent top 10 player for the past year. GWM said it intends to increase sales with new models introduced during 2023, including the launch of the Tank brand and full-electric Ora models.

The company will celebrate this milestone with special promotions, which include being able to win family trips and more.

Stellantis to build new Jeep Compass in Melfi

Stellantis will build the new Jeep Compass, one of the carmaker's bestsellers in Europe, as the fifth model for its Melfi plant in southern Italy, ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Toyota may yet do a Tesla and upend EVs

The automaker’s claim of a breakthrough on one of the holy grails of electric vehicles — solid-state batteries — has the potential to transform the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

VW wades into electricity trading, weighs large-scale battery storage

Volkswagen is delving into electricity trading as part of its broad rollout of battery cars, seeking to add services in energy management and tap new ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. BYD proposes $1bn India investment to build EVs and batteries news
  2. Lotus Emira debuts with four-cylinder turbocharged AMG power New Models
  3. GWM celebrates 16 years of operations in South Africa news
  4. Nissan to invest $725m in Renault’s EV unit news
  5. Mitsubishi suspends China business after sluggish sales news

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Trucks torched in KZN