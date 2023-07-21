Kia has electrocuted model Jodie Kidd with more than a million volts as part of a reveal of the EV9 SUV, the brand's new flagship electric vehicle (EV). But she was unhurt as she was sitting on a raised platform and protected by a chainmail Faraday suit. The suit allowed this death-defying stunt and to control the electricity with her fingertips and shoot streams of lightning from her hands .
The “lightning” photography was combined with shots of a futuristic-looking Jodie for the launch of Kia’s new six- or seven-seat EV9. The EV9 features ultra-rapid charging, a range of more than 482km from a single charge and “vehicle to load” technology that allows it to power almost anything with a three-pin plug.
Kidd said: “Being electrocuted was one of the most petrifying things I’ve done, but also such an amazing experience. Not many people can say they have had a million volts through their body and been able to shoot lightning with their fingers.”
The EV9 cabin accommodates seven passengers in a three-row format in a leather-free environment. Many interior elements are created from recycled PET plastic, made from items such as fishing nets and plastic bottles.
Kia says research it commissioned shows more than 26% of parents have been encouraged to buy an EV by their children. More than a third of these (36%) ascribed it to learning about environmental issues at school and 35% said their children want one because they are cool.
Hot model
Kia shocks model Jodie Kidd with a million volts to promote its new electric SUV
The EV9 is the Korean brand's new flagship
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
A third (33%) believe they have been influenced by their favourite TV shows and YouTubers. The study of 2,000 adults found also found 87% have gone on to explore the possibility of purchasing an EV because of these conversations, while 40% are considering getting a more sustainable vehicle. Environmental reasons are the most common driving force behind this, and 29% are contemplating changing because of new laws banning the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in 2030. On average, by 2026 is when most drivers think they’ll buy an electric car.
Kia EV9 prices start at £64,995 (R1,506,434) in the UK and deliveries will start in January 2024, with pre-orders now open.
