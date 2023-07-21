UAW seeks Washington backing to pressure Detroit Three carmakers in labour talks

United Auto Workers (UAW) president Shawn Fain has made winning the support of Washington a key part of the union's strategy to nail down new labour deals with the Detroit Three carmakers.
Part of that approach includes a decision by the UAW to hold off on endorsing President Joe Biden's re-election campaign in a move to pressure the administration, industry executives and analysts said. US unions are making bolder contract demands in the tighter labour market.
Fain, who represents 150,000 hourly workers at General Motors, Ford Motor and Chrysler parent Stellantis, came to Washington on Wednesday, a day after opening talks with GM, to meet lawmakers and make the case that the union's demands are reasonable.
Fain gave a slide presentation to lawmakers as he argued workers' compensation has not kept up with the nearly $250bn (R4.50-trillion) in North American profits raked in by the three carmakers over the past decade.
“It's an uneven playing field,” Fain told Reuters on Wednesday after a meeting. “Our workers have regressed. We've got to do better.”
The Detroit Three carmakers have said they want to compensate their hourly workers fairly, but have also stressed a need for greater cost competitiveness as the industry shifts to electric vehicles (EVs), a market dominated by Tesla.
“The best way to provide job security for our 50,000 manufacturing employees is by keeping General Motors financially strong,” GM manufacturing chief Gerald Johnson said in a video released on Wednesday on a website dedicated to the UAW talks.
The Detroit Three carmakers rely on representatives in Washington to lobby for their positions.
Biden also faces pressure from former president Donald Trump, who is seeking the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. On Thursday, Trump said Biden was “waging war on the US car industry” through “crippling” EV mandates and urged the UAW to endorse him.
Biden's campaign responded by saying Trump was “the most anti-union president in modern history, stacking his cabinet with anti-union officials”. It added that under Biden, “more than 120,000 car manufacturing jobs have come back to the US and new car factories are popping up across the country”.
Fain has not ruled out striking at all three Detroit carmakers. A strike of all three could have major economic affects and Washington could come under heavy pressure to intervene.
In 2019, GM's fourth-quarter profit took a $3.6bn (R64.85bn) hit from a 40-day UAW strike that shut down US operations.
“Some of the slides show how much workers have backslid while compensation for top executives is continuing to increase,” said US Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat who took part in a labour caucus meeting with Fain.
She said carmakers cannot use an old formula to win labour deals by promising a new plant or employment.
“It can't just be more jobs in America. They need to be union jobs,” Jayapal said.
The UAW has made the fate of the Detroit Three joint venture battery plants a key focus. The carmakers have emphasised the unionisation of those plants not wholly owned by the companies is up to affected workers.
Representative Donald Norcross, a Democrat from New Jersey, said workers across the economy need higher wages and benefits.
“They are going to get a big wake-up call,” Norcross said of the Detroit Three. “There's a reckoning that people ought to be able to take care of their families.”
Harley Shaiken, a labour professor at the University of California, Berkeley, said the UAW is making the case that its goals are reasonable and members will strike if they do not achieve them. This sets the stage “for ways in which political leaders could exert pressure on the Detroit carmakers, who need all kinds of things from the federal government.”
Fain met White House officials on Wednesday to discuss the union's bargaining positions, including a brief meeting with Biden.
Fain also met Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and fellow Democratic senators Dick Durbin, Sherrod Brown, Gary Peters, Debbie Stabenow and Bob Casey, as well as acting labour secretary Julie Su, a union official said. Other meetings were scheduled for the rest of the week.
Fain not only has broken with most major US labour unions in not yet endorsing Biden for re-election, but has also panned some administration policies on EVs.
Last month, Fain harshly criticised the US energy department plan to lend $9.2bn (R165.67bn) to a joint venture of Ford and South Korea's SK Innovation to build three US battery plants, citing the lower wages paid to workers typically not union-represented.
After a meeting with Fain in April, Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont who caucuses with Democrats, criticised a GM-LG Energy Solution joint venture battery plant for paying workers much less than GM assembly plant employees even though GM benefits from hefty US government tax credits. The same programme funded Ford.
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis
