news

Mitsubishi eyes Renault EV investment by year-end

25 July 2023 - 10:23 By Supriya Singh and Tsuyoshi Inajima
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Mitsubishi will decide on investing in Renault’s electric-vehicle unit Ampere by the end of this year at the earliest, CEO Takao Kato said after the company’s quarterly earnings were released.
Mitsubishi will decide on investing in Renault’s electric-vehicle unit Ampere by the end of this year at the earliest, CEO Takao Kato said after the company’s quarterly earnings were released. 
Image: Bloomberg

Mitsubishi will decide on investing in Renault’s electric-vehicle unit Ampere by the end of this year at the earliest, CEO Takao Kato said after the company’s quarterly earnings. 

The Japanese carmaker, which logged a 24% jump in net income from the same quarter last year, is part of an alliance with Renault and Nissan. The companies have agreed to equalise their cross-shareholdings and co-operate on projects, and Nissan has already indicated it plans to take a stake of up to 15% in Ampere. Mitsubishi previously said it would consider investing.

“It is quite difficult for a single company to do everything on its own,” Kato said during Monday’s news conference. “It will be extremely meaningful to use Ampere, which will initially launch mainly in Europe.”

Kato said Mitsubishi will make a final decision before Ampere goes public. 

Renault has pushed back the timing for an Ampere initial public offering to what will likely be the first half of 2024. The French carmaker plans to reorganise into separate entities so that its legacy combustion-engine vehicle business and EV enterprise can operate more independently. 

“Given that Nissan is our major shareholder, we would like to consider this matter after observing the progress of discussions between Nissan and Renault,” Kato said. Nissan took a 34% stake in Mitsubishi seven years ago, bringing it into the alliance.

Kato said he had “no idea” when Mitsubishi could restart operations in China, where sales have been slow. No agreement has been reached on structural reforms with local partner GAG, he said.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE

BYD widens lead over VW as China’s top-selling car brand

BYD extended its lead over Volkswagen as China’s top-selling carmaker, with its wide range of electric vehicles proving hugely popular among local ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Tesla to discuss India factory plan for new $24,000 car

Tesla representatives are set to meet India’s commerce minister this month to discuss plans to build a factory to produce what the company has ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Toyota eyes lunar rover powered by regenerative fuel cell tech

Toyota plans to use regenerative fuel cell technology to power a manned lunar rover, executives said on Friday, raising the prospect of eventually ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. REVIEW | Fast and feisty Corolla GR arrives in the hot hatch bullring First Drives
  2. Chery celebrates 20,000 units sold in South Africa news
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide Features
  4. Mitsubishi eyes Renault EV investment by year-end news
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 Reviews

Latest Videos

'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...
Meet the president of the African National Congress Youth League: Collen Malatji