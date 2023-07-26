Jaguar F-Type V8 soundtrack archived for future generations

Jaguar's combustion-powered sports cars such as the F-Type V8 are headed for the history books as the British marque prepares to go all-electric from 2025.

Fortunately, generations to come will still be able to enjoy the emotive soundtrack of this petrol-powered icon as the Gaydon-based carmaker has shared sound recordings of it with the British Library.

According to Jaguar, the 30- and 47-second recordings — captured inside the advanced semi-anechoic chamber at the Gaydon Engineering Centre — detail everything from the sportster's engine start-up and gear shifts to full-throttle acceleration sprints.

Listeners will also delight in the dramatic crackle and pops emitted from the car's quad tailpipes on the overrun, a hallmark feature of the F-Type since it was launched in 2013.

“We’re delighted to be able to preserve recordings of the F-Type V8 engine for Jaguar enthusiasts and listeners around the world,” said British Library curator of wildlife & environmental sounds Cheryl Tipp.

“As production of this engine comes to a close, this unique noise takes its place in the archives alongside other sounds that can no longer be heard today.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.