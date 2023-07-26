news

Jaguar F-Type V8 soundtrack archived for future generations

26 July 2023 - 11:10 By Motoring Staff
Selected for the recording was a 2024 model year F-Type R 75 Coupé. Its 5.0l supercharged V8 develops 423kW and 700Nm.
Image: Supplied

Jaguar's combustion-powered sports cars such as the F-Type V8 are headed for the history books as the British marque prepares to go all-electric from 2025.

Fortunately, generations to come will still be able to enjoy the emotive soundtrack of this petrol-powered icon as the Gaydon-based carmaker has shared sound recordings of it with the British Library.

According to Jaguar, the 30- and 47-second recordings — captured inside the advanced semi-anechoic chamber at the Gaydon Engineering Centre — detail everything from the sportster's engine start-up and gear shifts to full-throttle acceleration sprints.

Listeners will also delight in the dramatic crackle and pops emitted from the car's quad tailpipes on the overrun, a hallmark feature of the F-Type since it was launched in 2013. 

“We’re delighted to be able to preserve recordings of the F-Type V8 engine for Jaguar enthusiasts and listeners around the world,” said British Library curator of wildlife & environmental sounds Cheryl Tipp. 

“As production of this engine comes to a close, this unique noise takes its place in the archives alongside other sounds that can no longer be heard today.”

