news

Nissan to invest up to €600m in new Renault EV unit

26 July 2023 - 07:46 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Nissan and Renault on Wednesday finalised the terms of their revamped alliance, with the Japanese automaker committing to invest up to €600m in its partner's electric vehicle unit Ampere.
Nissan and Renault on Wednesday finalised the terms of their revamped alliance, with the Japanese automaker committing to invest up to €600m in its partner's electric vehicle unit Ampere.
Image: Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Nissan and Renault on Wednesday finalised the terms of their revamped alliance, with the Japanese automaker committing to invest up to 600m (R11.6bn) in its partner's electric vehicle unit Ampere.

The agreement to finalise the terms of their overhauled partnership will put the two carmakers on more equal footing and caps months of sometimes tense negotiations over issues such as the sharing of future intellectual property.

The investment in Ampere is consistent with Nissan being a strategic investor and securing a board seat on the new company, Nissan said.

The companies said the overhaul was subject to regulatory approvals and completion was expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Chery celebrates 20,000 units sold in South Africa

Chery SA is celebrating a milestone of 20,000-unit sales since its return to this market 18 months ago. The sales success follows the breakthrough of ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Mitsubishi eyes Renault EV investment by year-end

Mitsubishi will decide on investing in Renault’s electric-vehicle unit Ampere by the end of this year at the earliest, CEO Takao Kato said after the ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

BYD widens lead over VW as China’s top-selling car brand

BYD extended its lead over Volkswagen as China’s top-selling carmaker, with its wide range of electric vehicles proving hugely popular among local ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. WATCH | Volvo electric trucks in SA New Models
  2. Alfa Romeo to reveal new supercar in August New Models
  3. Nissan to invest up to €600m in new Renault EV unit news
  4. REVIEW | Fast and feisty Corolla GR arrives in the hot hatch bullring First Drives
  5. Updated Kia Sorento gets an aggressive new look New Models

Latest Videos

'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...
Bongiwe Msomi is captaining the national team at the 2023 Netball World Cup