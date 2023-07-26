Porsche 911 to be the carmaker's last combustion model

Porsche has a plan to gradually electrify its car line-up so electric vehicles (EVs) make up 80% of sales by 2030 and aims to make its iconic 911 the only remaining internal combustion engine model, a top executive said.
The German luxury carmaker's plans have been closely watched, including by environmentalists, because of its investment in e-fuels and push for the EU to allow sales of such vehicles after 2035.
Porsche, which had not previously outlined plans to have only one combustion engine model, is seen as closely associated with e-fuels because of an investment in Chilean energy company HIF Global.
The carmaker will electrify its compact SUV Macan, followed by the 718 sports car and the best-selling Cayenne, Porsche e-fuels team leader Karl Dums said. The 911, accounting for 13% of sales in 2022, is the exception.
“Our strategy in the first place is switching to electric mobility and ... we will produce the 911 as long as possible with a combustion engine,” Dums said.
Porsche's EV plans and e-fuels investment are separate, he said.
E-fuel is made from captured carbon dioxide and renewably produced hydrogen — when it burns it re-emits CO2, which proponents say makes it carbon neutral.
HIF Global's e-fuel is aimed at the aviation industry and heavy vehicles, as passenger cars will almost all go electric, Dums added.
Automotive and business experts said e-fuels will be used only in niche, high-end models. Major carmakers are likely to avoid new e-fuel models after 2035, having already committed $1.2-trillion (R21.05-trillion) to electrification.
By comparison, e-fuel start-ups — focused mostly on aviation fuel — have attracted less than $1bn (R17.54bn) in investment, according to Pitchbook.
Like Porsche, Ferrari pushed for an EU e-fuels exemption — which has yet to be finalised — but says 80% of its models will be electric or hybrid by 2030.
A host of smaller carmakers also want to sell luxury, high-performance e-fuel models to customers who can afford the expensive fuel, which today can cost up to £10 (R226,29) per litre.
Morgan's four-wheel cars are made by hand in Malvern, England, and little has changed externally on the cars, which sell for more than $100,000 (R1.7m) since the World War 2 era.
Owned by European private equity firm Investindustrial, Morgan made about 600 cars last year and is expanding into the US market, said CEO Massimo Fumarola.
Morgan will launch an electric model later this decade, but many customers will want e-fuel-powered combustion engine models long after 2035, Fumarola said.
Liverpool-based Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) makes customisable, single-seater race cars that cost an average of more than £350,000 (R7.9m). It makes one or two cars per month but is expanding into many new markets, including Germany.
BAC's customers show no interest in EVs, chair Mike Flewitt said.
Porsche 911 to be the carmaker's last combustion model
Image: Supplied
Porsche has a plan to gradually electrify its car line-up so electric vehicles (EVs) make up 80% of sales by 2030 and aims to make its iconic 911 the only remaining internal combustion engine model, a top executive said.
The German luxury carmaker's plans have been closely watched, including by environmentalists, because of its investment in e-fuels and push for the EU to allow sales of such vehicles after 2035.
Porsche, which had not previously outlined plans to have only one combustion engine model, is seen as closely associated with e-fuels because of an investment in Chilean energy company HIF Global.
The carmaker will electrify its compact SUV Macan, followed by the 718 sports car and the best-selling Cayenne, Porsche e-fuels team leader Karl Dums said. The 911, accounting for 13% of sales in 2022, is the exception.
“Our strategy in the first place is switching to electric mobility and ... we will produce the 911 as long as possible with a combustion engine,” Dums said.
Porsche's EV plans and e-fuels investment are separate, he said.
E-fuel is made from captured carbon dioxide and renewably produced hydrogen — when it burns it re-emits CO2, which proponents say makes it carbon neutral.
HIF Global's e-fuel is aimed at the aviation industry and heavy vehicles, as passenger cars will almost all go electric, Dums added.
Automotive and business experts said e-fuels will be used only in niche, high-end models. Major carmakers are likely to avoid new e-fuel models after 2035, having already committed $1.2-trillion (R21.05-trillion) to electrification.
By comparison, e-fuel start-ups — focused mostly on aviation fuel — have attracted less than $1bn (R17.54bn) in investment, according to Pitchbook.
Like Porsche, Ferrari pushed for an EU e-fuels exemption — which has yet to be finalised — but says 80% of its models will be electric or hybrid by 2030.
A host of smaller carmakers also want to sell luxury, high-performance e-fuel models to customers who can afford the expensive fuel, which today can cost up to £10 (R226,29) per litre.
Morgan's four-wheel cars are made by hand in Malvern, England, and little has changed externally on the cars, which sell for more than $100,000 (R1.7m) since the World War 2 era.
Owned by European private equity firm Investindustrial, Morgan made about 600 cars last year and is expanding into the US market, said CEO Massimo Fumarola.
Morgan will launch an electric model later this decade, but many customers will want e-fuel-powered combustion engine models long after 2035, Fumarola said.
Liverpool-based Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) makes customisable, single-seater race cars that cost an average of more than £350,000 (R7.9m). It makes one or two cars per month but is expanding into many new markets, including Germany.
BAC's customers show no interest in EVs, chair Mike Flewitt said.
MORE:
Nissan to invest up to €600m in new Renault EV unit
Chery celebrates 20,000 units sold in South Africa
BYD widens lead over VW as China’s top-selling car brand
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos