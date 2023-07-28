news

Japan to ban some car exports to Russia from August 9

28 July 2023 - 09:07 By Reuters
Japan will ban exports to Russia of over 1,900cc vehicles, including hybrid cars such as the Toyota Prius.
Image: Jun Sato/WireImage

Japan will ban exports to Russia of over 1,900cc vehicles, including hybrid cars, from August 9, trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.

The Japanese cabinet decided to revise an export control order that bans the exports of goods to Russia that strengthen the country's industrial base, Nishimura told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

"With that  the export to Russia of automobiles over 1,900cc, hybrid engine passenger cars and large vehicle tires and so on will be banned from August 9," Nishimura said.

