Japan will ban exports to Russia of over 1,900cc vehicles, including hybrid cars, from August 9, trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.
The Japanese cabinet decided to revise an export control order that bans the exports of goods to Russia that strengthen the country's industrial base, Nishimura told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
"With that the export to Russia of automobiles over 1,900cc, hybrid engine passenger cars and large vehicle tires and so on will be banned from August 9," Nishimura said.
Japan to ban some car exports to Russia from August 9
Image: Jun Sato/WireImage
Japan will ban exports to Russia of over 1,900cc vehicles, including hybrid cars, from August 9, trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.
The Japanese cabinet decided to revise an export control order that bans the exports of goods to Russia that strengthen the country's industrial base, Nishimura told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
"With that the export to Russia of automobiles over 1,900cc, hybrid engine passenger cars and large vehicle tires and so on will be banned from August 9," Nishimura said.
MORE:
Western carmakers look to cut EV costs to fight Chinese 'invasion'
GRAPHIC | Where and when deadly bus and truck crashes occur in SA
Aston Martin drives revenue higher on new models, prices
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos