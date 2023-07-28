Schumacher’s race-winning 2002 Ferrari F1 car headed to auction

Michael Schumacher’s winning 2002 Formula One car is going on auction at Sotheby’s Sealed from August 16-19 in Monterey, US.
Chassis 215 of the Ferrari F200lb carried the German to victory in the season-opening 2002 Australian Grand Prix, providing the foundation for a historic fifth championship that drew him level with Juan Manuel Fangio.
Two weeks later, at the 2002 Malaysian Grand Prix, chassis 215 captured the 150th pole position of Ferrari’s Formula One history, before Schumacher battling from 21st position to third in the race.
Sotheby’s Sealed says the car’s public offering presents a rare opportunity to acquire a race car of historic significance: one that not only carried Schumacher to a famous victory, but which played a pivotal role in securing his historic fifth Formula One world drivers’ championship.
The estimate is upon request here.
Old race cars are gaining traction in the niche world of high-end car collecting and Ferraris raced by Schumacher have become popular auction items. In April the Ferrari F1-2000 he drove to his first Formula One title in 2000 sold for an undisclosed amount at a private auction in Hong Kong.
In November Schumacher’s 2003 championship winning Ferrari F2003-GA sold for $14.8m (R263m) at an auction in Geneva, making it the most valuable modern F1 car in history, according to RM Sotheby’s.
The previous record was held by another Schumacher-piloted Ferrari — the F2001 in which he won his fourth F1 world championship — that was sold by Sotheby’s for $7.5m (R133.4m) in 2017 at a New York auction.
