news

Toyota’s global vehicle sales hit 4.9-million in first half of 2023

28 July 2023 - 09:13 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Toyota said on Friday it sold 5.1% more vehicles in the first half of 2023 compared with the same period a year earlier.
Toyota said on Friday it sold 5.1% more vehicles in the first half of 2023 compared with the same period a year earlier.
Image: Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Japanese automaker Toyota said on Friday it sold 5.1% more vehicles in the first half of 2023 compared with the same period a year earlier, helped by an easing of semiconductor supply constraints and especially stronger demand in Japan.

The company sold 4.9-million vehicles globally in the six months through June, including its luxury Lexus brand, compared with about 4.7-million vehicles during the same period in 2022.

Toyota's sales in Japan jumped 33.2% to 878,215 units in the period versus a year earlier, while US sales slipped 0.7% to just over 1-million vehicles and those in Asia declined half a percent to about 1.5-million units.

In the month of June, global sales rose 10% to 898,947 units, benefiting from growing demand, including for electrified vehicles such as hybrids, in key markets such as the US and Europe.

China sales in June posted their first monthly decline in three months, falling 12.8% year-on-year to 174,548 vehicles. China sales were down 2.8% for January-June.

Global sales of hybrid electric vehicles grew 37.6% year-on-year to 292,131 units, accounting for just under a third of the total number of vehicles sold worldwide last month.

In June, Toyota sold 10,191 battery electric vehicles worldwide, including its Lexus brand, with about 5,000 of those sold in China. That brought the total number of battery-powered vehicles sold in the first half of 2023 to 46,171 units.

READ MORE:

Japan to ban some car exports to Russia from August 9

Japan will ban exports to Russia of over 1,900cc vehicles, including hybrid cars, from August 9, trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.
Motoring
2 hours ago

Western carmakers look to cut EV costs to fight Chinese 'invasion'

Western carmakers are fretting about an "invasion" of cheap Chinese electric cars in Europe, prompting France's Renault to say on Thursday it is ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Aston Martin drives revenue higher on new models, prices

Aston Martin shares rose after revenue surged in the second quarter on higher prices for its luxury cars, as the manufacturer continues work on ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Tesla cars barred from World University Games ahead of Xi visit

Tesla vehicles are barred from parts of a major Chinese city as it prepares for a visit by President Xi Jinping for the start of the World University ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Brace for pain at the pumps in August, warns AA news
  2. New Mini is top dog when it comes to tech New Models
  3. McLaren 750S Spider joins the 200mph club New Models
  4. WATCH | Formula E’s Jake Hughes sets indoor world speed record Motorsport
  5. Norris apologises for smashing Verstappen’s trophy Motorsport

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site