VW sales forecast cut puts carmaker out of step with peers

28 July 2023 - 08:34 By Monica Raymunt
Unlike its peers, VW is in the midst of restructuring as it is falling behind in its most important market.
Unlike its peers, VW is in the midst of restructuring as it is falling behind in its most important market.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Volkswagen is the odd carmaker out in what has otherwise been an upbeat earnings season for the industry.

While Mercedes-Benz raised its guidance and both Stellantis and Renault posted better than expected margins, VW on Thursday lowered its car sales outlook and pledged to work on its dwindling cash flow as it struggles with logistics costs and waning orders in China. The shares fell as much as 4.1% in Frankfurt.

Unlike its peers, VW is in the midst of restructuring as it is falling behind in its most important market. After having dominated car sales in the country for decades, the Germans are losing out to Tesla and local champion BYD, who have raced ahead on electric vehicles because they’re better at producing models with technology and software geared to local tastes.

CEO Oliver Blume is trying to turn the tide with a $700m (roughly R12,458,229,000) investment in Chinese carmaker Xpeng and a plan to jointly develop EVs to bolster VW’s lineup in the world’s largest auto market. But the benefits of that partnership, announced on Wednesday, will take time to materialise as a first joint model won’t arrive until 2026.

“VW has partially admitted defeat” on EVs in China, Deutsche Bank analysts led by Tim Rokossa said in a note to clients. The Xpeng deal “could be a real chance for a fresh start”.

Things are looking better elsewhere in Europe. Renault’s margin rose to a record in the first half amid a well-filled order book. Mercedes, which has been pushing further upmarket, hiked its earnings forecast for the year after selling more of its most profitable cars. Jeep maker Stellantis, which has been more aggressive than VW on cutting costs, put its suppliers on notice Wednesday that it is looking for even better parts deals to bolster profits.

Stellantis rose as much as 3% in Milan, with Mercedes shares also edging up in Frankfurt. Renault traded lower in Paris, erasing earlier gains.

Image: Bloomberg

The companies all share the challenge to overhaul their factories and shift to electric vehicles, a move that’s costly and complex.

Blume is pushing to make Europe’s biggest carmaker leaner with several cost-cutting programs in a value-over-volume strategy. He has replaced top management, pared back the company’s software ambitions and is doling out more autonomy to brands like Audi and Skoda.

The manufacturer cited issues including a transport bottleneck in Europe and North America, with shortages of trains as well as trucks and their drivers, CFO Arno Antlitz said on a call with analysts. Porsche on Wednesday warned that parts shortages that dented output of its only fully electric vehicle may stick around in the second half.

Blume has made several trips to China to give impetus to turnaround efforts that prioritise driving assist functions, infotainment and adapting products to the Chinese market. VW last month replaced the CEO of Audi partly because it wants to halt the sales slide in the country.

VW’s adjusted operating profit came in at €5.6bn (roughly R110,344,314,000) in the second quarter, missing analyst projections. Net cash flow slumped 72% to €226m (roughly R4,415,546,644). VW confirmed its financial outlook for the year but slightly lowered its projection for vehicle deliveries, to at least nine million, from around 9.5-million previously.

“The focus for the second half is now on strengthening net cash flow,” Antlitz said in a statement, adding  he expects the cost-cutting programmes at the brands to improve the situation.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

