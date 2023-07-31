news

Foxconn's EV consortium to use BlackBerry's software

31 July 2023 - 15:21 By Reuters
Image: ©robertway/123RF.COM

BlackBerry on Monday said Foxconn-led Mobility in Harmony (MIH) consortium has chosen the Canadian technology company to provide software and some services.

The consortium's electric vehicle (EV) platform will use BlackBerry's QNX operating system for vehicles and automotive artificial intelligence platform IVY to help process and store data collected from sensors in vehicles.

Foxconn's MIH consortium includes a range of suppliers and carmakers such as India's Tata Motors and South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution, that will design electric vehicle platforms, according to its website.

One of MIH's EV platform named Project X, geared towards Asian consumers, is to be unveiled in Japan in late 2023, while it will release six-seater and nine-seater vehicle platforms in the coming years. The platforms are expected to use BlackBerry's software.

Ford, General Motors and Toyota are among a plethora of carmakers which use BlackBerry's QNX embedded operating system in about 235-million cars.

