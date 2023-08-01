news

Niels Wichmann appointed as new head of Volkswagen Brand

01 August 2023 - 09:13 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Steffen Knapp, outgoing head of Volkswagen Brand, left, with Niels Wichmann, new head of Volkswagen Brand.
Steffen Knapp, outgoing head of Volkswagen Brand, left, with Niels Wichmann, new head of Volkswagen Brand.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen Group South Africa (VWSA) has announced the appointment of Niels Wichmann as the new head of Volkswagen Passenger Cars Brand effective August 1.

Wichmann takes over the position from Steffen Knapp, who has been appointed as the brand head of Volkswagen Taiwan.

At 51 years old, Wichmann brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He previously served as the head of product marketing for small/compact cars, including Polo, at Volkswagen's headquarters in Wolfsburg.

With more than two decades of service, Wichmann has steadily risen within the ranks, holding management positions in sales within the Volkswagen brand, including a global assignment in Brazil.

Thomas Milz, VWSA sales and marketing director, expressed his confidence in Wichmann's capabilities, stating: “Niels brings with him a wealth of experience in sales and product marketing, which will help us to move the brand to the next level, especially at this time when it is faced with tough competition in the local market. He will also play an important role in our growth strategy in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

Toyota profit tops estimates, sticks to full-year forecasts

Toyota's quarterly profit exceeded estimates after supply chain improvements and a cheap yen helped the carmaker capitalise on a global rebound in ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga declares war on potholes

The department of transport has launched a Vala Zonke 'war room' to monitor and manage pothole repairs.
Motoring
22 hours ago

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

A burning car carrier off the Dutch coast is being towed to a new location away from shipping routes as part of a difficult operation to salvage the ...
Motoring
23 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. REVIEW | Pricey VW Amarok Aventura is the ultimate executive bakkie Reviews
  2. This is what you will pay for fuel in August news
  3. Niels Wichmann appointed as new head of Volkswagen Brand news
  4. FIRST DRIVE | Why the manual Toyota GR Supra is a beast around the track First Drives
  5. Toyota profit tops estimates, sticks to full-year forecasts news

Latest Videos

WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem
Julius Malema lifted into air in front of thousands during 10th anniversary ...