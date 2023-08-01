Niels Wichmann appointed as new head of Volkswagen Brand

Volkswagen Group South Africa (VWSA) has announced the appointment of Niels Wichmann as the new head of Volkswagen Passenger Cars Brand effective August 1.
Wichmann takes over the position from Steffen Knapp, who has been appointed as the brand head of Volkswagen Taiwan.
At 51 years old, Wichmann brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He previously served as the head of product marketing for small/compact cars, including Polo, at Volkswagen's headquarters in Wolfsburg.
With more than two decades of service, Wichmann has steadily risen within the ranks, holding management positions in sales within the Volkswagen brand, including a global assignment in Brazil.
Thomas Milz, VWSA sales and marketing director, expressed his confidence in Wichmann's capabilities, stating: “Niels brings with him a wealth of experience in sales and product marketing, which will help us to move the brand to the next level, especially at this time when it is faced with tough competition in the local market. He will also play an important role in our growth strategy in Sub-Saharan Africa.”
Image: Supplied
