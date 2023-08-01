South African new-vehicle sales posted a mixed picture last month, with a steep drop in passenger cars and a sharp increase for light commercials and bakkies.
According to figures released by motor industry body Naamsa, the passenger-car market, at 27,839 units, registered a decline of 9.7% compared with July 2022, while bakkies sold 12,666 units for a 32.6% gain.
The combined new-vehicle market, at 43,389 units, is 1.3% up from July 2022.
For the year to date, overall new-vehicle sales are up 4.4% compared with the first seven months of 2022.
Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa said new-vehicle buyers are breathing a sigh of relief after the South African Reserve Bank paused interest rates at 8.25% in July, after 10 consecutive hike rates totalling 475 cumulative basis points since November 2021.
“The unchanged rates and improvements in inflation rates bode well for the car market as the second-largest household investment for many South African consumers, considering distressed borrowing patterns among households as debt service costs share of disposable income remain high at 8.4%, on average,” said Mabasa.
Toyota remained the country’s most popular brand last month, ahead of Volkswagen.
These were the top 15 brands in July:
Toyota — 10,812
Volkswagen — 5,797
Suzuki — 4,361
Hyundai — 2,878
Ford — 2,500
Nissan — 2,308
Haval — 2,030
Isuzu — 1,903
Renault — 1,707
Chery — 1,375
Kia — 1,372
Mahindra — 929
BMW — 883
Mercedes-Benz — 685
Daimler Truck — 423
These were South Africa’s top-selling car brands in July
Bakkie sales spike, but those of passenger cars plummet as interest rates stay the same
Image: Supplied
