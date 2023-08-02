news

GM issues new Takata recall covering more than 900 vehicles

02 August 2023 - 07:40 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
General Motors will recall just over 900 older vehicles worldwide with Takata airbag inflators that could rupture after an incident in Brazil.
General Motors will recall just over 900 older vehicles worldwide with Takata airbag inflators that could rupture after an incident in Brazil.
Image: lindaparton / 123rf

General Motors said on Tuesday it will recall just over 900 older vehicles worldwide with Takata airbag inflators that could rupture after an incident in Brazil.

The recall covers some 2013 Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic, Volt, and TRAX (Canada-only), and Buick Verano vehicles, including 767 in the US, 101 in Canada and 46 in other countries.

The largest US automaker said in March its Brazil unit received an allegation that a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro was in a May 2022 crash and that the front driver airbag inflator ruptured during deployment. GM said an inspection confirmed the airbag inflator ruptured during deployment.

GM said the analysis is ongoing but initial findings indicate the rupture is likely related to a manufacturing defect.

“GM is taking this field action out of an abundance of caution,” the company said, adding it decided to recall all front driver airbag modules containing an inflator from the suspect production lot and said it is unaware of other field reports of similar inflator ruptures.

More than 30 deaths worldwide, including 26 US deaths, and hundreds of injuries in automakers' vehicles since 2009 are linked to Takata airbag inflators that can explode, unleashing metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks but none in GM vehicles.

In 2020, GM recalled 7-million vehicles from the 2007-2014 model years with Takata inflators.

Over the past decade, 67-million Takata inflators have been recalled in the US and more than 100-million worldwide in the biggest auto safety callback in history.

Last month Chrysler-parent Stellantis warned 29,000 owners of 2003 Dodge Ram pickups to immediately stop driving pending repairs after one person was killed when a Takata airbag inflator exploded.

In November Stellantis urged owners of 276,000 other older US vehicles to immediately stop driving after three crash deaths tied to faulty Takata airbag inflators were reported in 2022. 

Chinese tyre imports hit with hefty duties, raising prices for motorists

Government clamps down on cheap imports with surcharges of between 7.18% and 43.6% until July 2028
Lifestyle
18 hours ago

These were South Africa’s top-selling car brands in July

Bakkie sales spike, but those of passenger cars plummet as interest rates stay the same
Motoring
20 hours ago

US opens probe into 280,000 new Tesla vehicles over steering issue

US auto safety regulators said on Tuesday they have opened an investigation into 280,000 new Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles over reports of loss ...
Motoring
22 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Toyota unveils the all-new Prado New Models
  2. Ineos reveals SA pricing of Grenadier Quartermaster pickup New Models
  3. Morbidelli to leave Yamaha at end of MotoGP season Motorsport
  4. These were South Africa’s favourite cars in July news
  5. Porsche 911 S/T celebrates 60 years of Germany’s legendary sports car New Models

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem