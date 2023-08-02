news

NEW MODEL

Mitsubishi teases its new compact SUV

02 August 2023 - 16:41 By Denis Droppa
The compact Mitsubishi is suited to rough roads with its generous 222mm ground clearance and high-profile tyres.
Image: Supplied

Mitsubishi will reveal a new compact SUV at the 30th Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show on August 10.

Before the world premiere, the company revealed the exterior design of the vehicle, which is heavily based on the Mitsubishi XFC Concept shown in October. It isn’t known whether the production version will retain the XFC name.

Mitsubishi describes the vehicle as a fun and powerful SUV design, matched with easy to handle utilities and a spacious cabin and wider legroom aimed to excite young and adventurous customers.

The new model will be built at Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia, with delivery to start in November 2023.

The car has a length of 4,390mm, which will see it slot between the 4,295mm Mitsubishi ASX and 4,405mm Eclipse Cross in Mitsubishi’s SUV line-up. It isn’t known whether the newcomer will replace or complement either of these vehicles.

The compact SUV has a class-leading 222mm ground clearance which, with 18-inch wheels and large diameter tyres, will make it suited to rough roads.

Mitsubishi says the new SUV is aimed at young and adventurous customers.
Image: Supplied

The newcomer wears an evolved version of Mitsubishi’s Dynamic Shield front face. The LED daytime running lights combine an L-shape with slitted accents to emit light in a T-shape, making the SUV instantly recognisable as a Mitsubishi even from a distance, while also emphasising a wide stance.

“In this new model, we have evolved the design to meet the needs of the compact SUV market, which has been growing in recent years,” said Seiji Watanabe, division GM of design, Mitsubishi Motors.

“In addition to the robustness and powerfulness characteristic of Mitsubishi Motors, we have pursued a design that is more stylish, energetic and distinctive than ever.”

The XFC will be powered by a 1.5l petrol engine powering the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Full details will be revealed at the global unveiling on August 10.

TimesLIVE

New Mitsubishi Triton breaks cover

Mitsubishi has finally revealed its all-new sixth-generation Triton pickup.
Motoring
1 week ago

REVIEW | Mitsubishi Outlander is an SUV with versatility and styling verve

Roomy people hauler with extra pair of fold-out seats for small children hits the mark
Motoring
1 week ago

These were South Africa’s favourite cars in July

A buy down trend sees many consumers opting for smaller and less expensive models
Motoring
8 hours ago
